Rust and chrome can accomplish good things.
Drivers of two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles lined up for the Righteous Rods, Rollin for Jesus car show Saturday at the Wilbanks Sports Complex to raise funds for the Greenwood Pathway House to aid in its fight against homelessness.
Chuck Surrett of Ninety Six brought his cream-colored 1950 Wiliis Jeepster to help with the effort. Pathway is a good cause, he said. His church, Restoring Hope Ministry, provides a meal at Pathway once a month.
Surrett helped his church deliver a spaghetti dinner to people at Pathway on Friday night.
"They're good people; they're people like we are. They're just having a rough time," he said, noting clients cleaned up after dinner was finished.
Surrett also donated several items to the show's raffle.
Jamie Starnes and his wife, Christie, organized the show. They are part of a motorcycle ministry and help with Pathway House.
"I'm not saying our cause is better than anyone else's," he said. "All people have to do is come out and buy raffle tickets so Pathway can build the mini-cottages."
The show has no goal, Starnes said. “I’ll be grateful for whatever we get.”
Although awards were presented in various divisions, Surrett, like several drivers, said awards are not the real reason to attend car shows.
People spent the day telling stories about their work on their vehicles, telling jokes and exchanging anecdotes about other car shows.
Echoing Surrett, Starnes said the event is "friends getting together who want to do something.”
Surrett said he has had the Jeepster for about one and a half years. It was from his late father, who had owned it for about six years. It only has 10,000 miles on it and no rust anywhere. The motor and transmission had have no work. Only the seats have been redone.
"I like going out to with the top down on Saturday nights to eat ice cream," he said.
While COVID-19 has cut the number of shows he attends, Surrett said he hopes to go to more.
While most people expect chrome shined to a mirror finish and brilliant colors at a car show, some drivers lean toward a grungy, up-on-cinderblocks style called "ratrods."
It's a separate division, said Pastor Dee Gorman, who referred to his vehicle as a Rolling Church as he distributes Bibles he keeps in the bed of the truck.
It's a way to make vehicles the way you want them, he said, noting the industrial-sized wrench lodged just behind the driver's seat.
Gorman's truck still has traces of green paint mixing with the colors of unfinished metal and rust, a combination he referred to as "patina."
Other trucks featured a two-handed saw positioned as a sun visor, along with a skeleton with a cigarette in its mouth in the passenger seat. In the bed sat a metal alligator, lizard and a rat popping out of the cab. Another truck featured a mish-mash of parts from several vehicles.
Ratrod is evolution, Gorman said, a sentiment shared by Raymond Shirley, who fashioned his truck out of parts from four vehicles.
Ratrods have gotten popular in the last few years. It's something cheap to do, he said.
"You don't have to spend all that money on paint," Shirley said. "I just wanted something different. Nothing else is like it. It's my 'Mona Lisa.'"
The truck's real name is "Shiny Rust." Shirley said he took parts from junked models from 1949, 1953, 1973 and 1993. The headlights are from a 1939 Cadillac. The fenders were moved to the front grill, while the car's hood was turned into a sun visor.
Upon hearing about his work on the truck, Shirley said several people called it "the Johnny Cash truck," a reference to his song "One Piece at a Time."
Evolution means a vehicle is never finished, he said. Asked if his truck was finished, Shirley remained silent.