ABBEVILLE — Sometimes work is professional; sometimes it’s personal. For Shelley Halpin, it’s a little bit of both.
Halpin is part of a team that administers COVID-19 vaccines at Abbeville County Medical Center.
The team has delivered up to 4,000 vaccines since they were made available in late December.
The most meaningful doses for Halpin perhaps were those delivered to her mother, Patty Walters, who received her second dose Friday at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Halpin’s father died of COVID-19 in November. Her father and mother got sick with the virus in October. Walters recalled that she dealt with a light case. She remembers the last time she saw her husband was when he was going to the hospital.
Walters said her sister also caught the virus. They had both received negative tests; barely a week later, they both received a positive test. Her sister died from COVID-19.
“It’s horrible; people don’t know how horrible it is,” Walters said. “You don’t get to see them.”
Aside from a professionalism born of 35 years in the health care industry, Halpin said she wants to make sure no other family suffers. That drive has helped create an operation that has received kudos from grateful patients.
Countless hours have gone into making the operation run smoothly, she said, adding that the center has a great team of about 12 people.
A 12-person team can handle up to 300 patients. On Feb. 10, the center vaccinated 451 people. Halpin said the biggest crowd the center has handled was 500 people in one day.
She admitted there have been nights when she didn’t get much sleep.
That determination has helped create an operation that takes from 20-30 minutes for patients to complete.
Patients call the vaccine clinic and are asked questions to make sure they are in the valid age group, 65 years and older. Screening questions include asking if they have had received the flu vaccine within the last 14 days and whether they had had COVID.
If the patient has had COVID, staff try to pinpoint when they had it and whether they had specific infusions as a treatment.
Once a person is cleared to receive a vaccine, they get on the vaccination list. Once the staff sees how much vaccine the medical center will receive, then people are called to schedule an appointment.
People can visit the clinic in the Abbeville Shopping Center in the old Curves location.
On arrival, people register with the staff, and then go to another screening. They sign a consent form, then go to a station where they will be vaccinated. Once they are vaccinated, staff members give patients a 15-minute timer and patients are watched to see if they have a reaction to the vaccine.
Afterward, the patient visits a table to get the appointment for the second dose of vaccine. So far, all clients have returned to receive the second dose, Halpin said.
“I’ve heard on Facebook that we have the smoothest operation,” Halpin said.
The most common question people ask: Will the shot hurt?
People might have some soreness, or flu-like symptoms for 24 to 48 hours after getting the vaccine, Halpin said. That is no problem.
According to information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, such symptoms are an indication the vaccine is working as it should.
In the clinic, the staff has seen no reactions to the vaccine, Halpin said.
No calls have been received concerning post-vaccination problems. Halpin recommends that if people have a reaction, they should contact their primary care physician.
The website for the Centers for Disease Control has a wealth of information on COVID-19, she said. Primary care doctors will have the most up to date information.
Meg Davis, the marketing/foundation/volunteer services director for the medical center, adds that people shouldn’t get their information from Wikipedia.
A lot of patients have attempted to show their gratitude, such as bringing lunches, snacks, or saying “We’re praying for you.” Others say “let me buy you lunch” or “let me give you money,” Halpin said. “We don’t expect that, but we appreciate it.”
“This has been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” she said. It is also the hardest work and longest hours for all of the staff.
The staff has always gotten support from all the departments. Halpin and Davis lauded the work of Dr. Terry Moore and Chris Oxendine in developing the vaccine response effort.
What is part of the reason for the success of the program? Davis recalled a comment from Moore: “Because we are a small medical center, we can be very fluid and adaptable to do what needs to be done.”
For Halpin, perhaps the biggest risk from COVID is the knowledge that there is no one who is not at risk of COVID. “You never know who is going to get it, how bad it will be and what the side effects will be. ... This can affect anybody regardless of their age, weight and race. It does not discriminate.”
Walters was blunt. “My message is do not take it lightly because it is a killer.”
“Quite honestly, I didn’t know if I was going to get it,” she said. “After my husband died, there was no doubt I was going to get it. If the nurses are willing to take it, why wouldn’t you take it?”