Motorcycle shows are never subtle. The only mystery about them is whether you hear them or smell them first.
Aromas from competing grills made that a hard question to answer as the Black Cats Motorcycle Club presented its 50th annual Bike and Car Show on Saturday.
Thousands of people showed up at the Greenwood Fairgrounds at Highway 221 riding motorcycles of all shapes and sizes, along with vehicles from vintage muscle cars to late-model luxury Hyundais. Many non-upgraded vehicles towed trailers containing grills.
Interspersed between rows of motorcycles and tents, tables laden with food tempted visitors. Cooks weren't shy about offering samples.
Neither was LJ, the Magic Man, who spent much of the day behind a grill almost large enough for a restaurant. The top rose to reveal lines of hot dogs, chicken leg quarters, hamburgers, spare ribs, wings and polish sausages — perhaps enough to feed a small army, as the saying goes.
He and his wife, Sharon Johnson, are members of Like KNwOthrz, an Athens, Georgia-based motorcycle club. They weren't able to ride their motorcycle, a Can-Am Spyder F3, so they loaded the grill and food, and left home about 4:30 a.m. They finally arrived at 8:30, she said.
By 3 p.m., most of the food was cooked and visitors started to trickle in.
Johnson has grilled for about 20 years. The grill featured a painting of the University of Georgia bulldog, but years of cooking eroded the paint, he said.
Like many cooks, Johnson has a trick, a secret sauce that was passed down to him by his aunt.
"It's all in the sauce," he said. People visit him from Atlanta to get it. Johnson said he has been to a lot of shows, and people always come back for more. "I let the meat talk for itself."
"The grill was smoking on the way over here and it'll be smoking on the way back, but there won't be any meat in it," he said.
Black Cat member Paul Gary spent part of the afternoon guiding traffic and looked on the crowd with satisfaction. You never know what kind of crowd you'll get, he said.
No official count of traffic had been determined by mid-afternoon, but he said "We've got a really good crowd." Visitors are from clubs throughout South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Florida. He even saw some cars with Minnesota license plates.
Gary, who served as president of the Black Cats for 34 years and as a member for 48 years, said the only thing that has surprised him is the number of people turning out after COVID-19. "This crowd makes 50 years a good anniversary," he said.
Several vehicles featured custom paint jobs. Paintings of demented clowns covered one motorcycle. It looked like something Pennywise from "It" would ride. A car featured artwork depicting Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker from the "Fast and Furious" film franchise.
One car featured a suspension so high that it could probably use tiny cars such as Fit and Smart as speed bumps.
It took some money to outfit, admitted its owner Larry Johnson, who is a member of CVB-G (Crown Vic Boys & Girls) Car Club. It was a 2010 Crown Victoria police interceptor.
The club is all about pushing each other, he said. It's not a competition, but more of a chance to see what can be done. He upgraded the suspension and radio system, and added nearly phosphorescent green tire rims.
Upgrades required nearly two years in shops. "You're never finished," he said.
The car rides well on smooth roads; you won't feel it, he said. You will feel it on bumpy roads. The visibility isn't great, given the additional speakers at the rear of the car and the lack of rear view mirrors. He's thinking about a paint job next year and work on the radio.
Ricky Lee of Lincolnton, Georgia, treated his 1971 Chevy Chevelle with tender loving care, using a rag and even what looked to be a small artist's brush to wipe stains from the engine.
"It's an original American muscle car; it's a timeless vehicle," he said proudly. It's almost a pro touring vehicle.
Rebuilding the engine and replacing the front and rear brakes took up to 18 months. "I've turned every screw in it."
Although Lee has driven his Chevelle throughout the Southeast, his appearance at the show is the first time he entered it into competition. His friends prompted him to do so, although Lee said he is not one for showing off.