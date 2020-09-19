Candidates for political office in Abbeville will have an opportunity to pitch their candidacy to potential voters.
During the “drive-in” Relay for Life event at Abbeville Church of Christ Friday, candidates will be called to the stage one-by-one and drivers can tune to 90.9 FM and listen to the candidates.
The candidate forum is being coordinated by Brenda Anderson, who ran for Abbeville mayor in 2016.
Candidates confirmed to be at Friday’s event are:
Hosea Cleveland, U.S. House of Representative District 3.
Billy Garrett, state Senate 10.
Floyd Nicholson, state Senate 10.
Andrea Bejarano-Robinson, state House 7.
Shandal Boggs, Abbeville County Clerk of Court.
Charles Goodwin, Abbe- ville County Council District 3.
Nicole Matthews, Abbe- ville County Council District 3.
Eric Delgado, Abbeville mayor.
Trey Edwards, Abbeville mayor.
James Robert Grant, Abbeville City Council District 8.
It will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at Abbeville Church of Christ at 405 Grey Rock Estates. A voter registration table will be set up and organizers encourage participants to bring canned goods for a food drive to benefit the food bank.