Friday was a day of honors for the Leary family.
The Leary Clinic for neuromuscular disorder research — named for the late Dianne Patricia Leary — at the Greenwood Genetic Center was dedicated.
That same day, her brother, Dr. Julius L. “Jukie” Leary Jr., received South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, Order of the Palmetto, at the Arts Center of Greenwood later the same day.
Jukie, a retired Greenwood area OB-GYN, and his wife, Cindy, along with family members, Lynne Leary Lovette and Kathy Leary Marsh, established the Dianne Patricia Leary fund for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Neuromuscular Disorders at GGC, with a gift to the GGC Foundation, in memory of Dianne, who died April 13, 2020, from CMT complications.
CMT is a varied group of disorders that cause damage to peripheral nerves.
Dozens of genes have been pinpointed as a cause and subtypes of CMT have been identified. GGC was able to confirm Dianne’s CMT diagnosis by identifying two gene variants, using next-generation gene sequencing. Dianne agreed to genetic testing in 2018 and was found to have a rare type of CMT.
In attendance at Friday’s GGC ceremonies were several members of the Leary family, and a family from Missouri who has benefited from research into CMT.
“The Leary family’s gift is already changing lives,” said Dr. Steve Skinner, GGC director, who introduced 12-year-old Brody Baker of Missouri, and his father, Aaron. Brody was diagnosed with CMT around age 9, after changes in his gait were noticed.
“CMT is sometimes called ‘hereditary neuropathy,’” Brody said. “Even though I have balance issues and problems falling, I have a lot of fun in 4-H and I play baseball, too.”
Some of Brody’s skin cells were sent to GGC, by the world’s leading CMT researcher, Dr. Michael Shy, who is Brody’s CMT specialist, at the University of Iowa.
Researchers there and here in Greenwood are optimistic those cells can be used for animal models of CMT in zebrafish or fruit flies.
“There’s no treatment or cure yet, but our hope is that there will be,” Skinner said.
Brody told those at the clinic dedication a Google search informed him and his family of the Leary family gift and researched planned in Greenwood.
Jukie said his family was given little hope some 60 years ago that his sister, Dianne, would have a normal life.
But, the fiercely determined, self-reliant Dianne proved otherwise, fighting to attend the then-newly built Greenwood High School building on Cokesbury Road, even though she had mobility challenges and the building was multi-level.
Dianne graduated and went on to the University of South Carolina and had a career as a computer analyst with Duke Energy in Charlotte, before eventually returning to Greenwood.
Dianne tirelessly worked to improve disability awareness and access throughout her life, including her time at USC.
“She didn’t like the word ‘handicapped,’” Jukie said during the clinic dedication. “She preferred to say, ‘handi-capable.’”
CMT is named for physicians who discovered it in 1886.
Rich Steet, GGC director of research, said moving forward with CMT animal models could possibly help in discovery of more CMT subtypes.
During his nearly 40 years in medicine and surgery here before retirement, Jukie helped deliver thousands of Lakelands babies and served as chief of staff at Self Regional Medical Center.
In 2021, Jukie co-founded a free women’s health clinic at Greater Greenwood United Ministry.
However, Jukie also had years of relatively behind-the-scenes dedication to organizations promoting natural resources, wildlife and youth development that led two longtime Greenwood friends — Craig White and A.P. “Chip” Stockman III, along with former state Department of Natural Resources Director Alvin Taylor — to nominate Jukie for Order of the Palmetto.
Jukie’s nomination received letters of support from area elected officials at state and federal levels, too. Some members of the legislative delegation were at the Arts Center or Greenwood Friday for the Order of the Palmetto presentation.
Jukie has chaired the National Wild Turkey Federation in Greenwood and has served in various capacities with the state Department of Natural Resources. He serves on the board and is a past chairman of the Harry Hampton Wildlife Foundation and is also actively involved with First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Rotary Club of Greenwood and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Jukie has also been an assistant troop leader for Troop 911 of Boy Scouts of America, among numerous other activities and accolades.
“Jukie is one of my oldest and closest friends in the whole world,” Craig White said, adding that when he suggested the award, :Jukie humbly said he didn’t think he’d done enough.”
White highlighted Jukie’s accomplishments and service in medicine, saying “at heart, Jukie is an outdoorsman and sportsman, who loves to share with young people.”
White added that Jukie “jumped in with both feet” to help with scouting activities here.
“I am humbled and honored and will treasure and respect this,” Jukie said, giving credit to his Christian faith, 43 years of marriage to his wife, Cindy, and longtime colleagues in medical practice, along with those in organizations “who do so much to improve the ecology” of South Carolina.
The Order of the Palmetto, Jukie said, is not about him, but a reflection of the people in his life.
“It’s the journey of getting there,” Jukie said.