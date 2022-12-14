Help wanted.
Across Greenwood County’s government, dozens of open positions have left the county unexpectedly under budget.
About 45 full-time positions were open across the county at the end of November, with most of them in the Greenwood County Detention Center. According to Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn, the open positions funded through the county’s general fund have “saved” the county about $112,000.
“With certain vacancies, like those in the detention center and emergency communications, we have to have certain levels of staffing and these are filled through employees working additional shifts,” she said, “or in the case of the detention center, deputies having to help cover shifts.”
Covering shifts results in staffers getting overtime and additional pay, so it’s hard to measure the financial impact of those unfilled positions, she said.
“Like anybody, we’ve had struggles in the past with CDL drivers — but that’s a statewide problem,” said Rob Russian, county public works director.
Out of the public works department’s about 80 positions, about a dozen were unfilled, Russian said. About half of those were jobs that required a commercial driver’s license, along with supervisory roles for the road department and the landfill.
“Retirements of long-term employees and promotions from within the department have put us in this position,” he said. “Replacing those type of people who have been here 10, 20 years, that’s tough.”
About six months ago, Russian said they were struggling to get any applications in, but lately he’s seen more qualified applicants.
“It’s a tough job market out there, unemployment is low,” he said.
While he’s often looking to hire people with steady experience in an applicable field, he knows people applying to entry-level positions won’t have years of experience.
“When you’re hiring entry positions, you’re looking for people seeking a career path and trying to match them up with a path that could take them through retirement with the county,” he said.
In all, the open full-time positions in public works would have amounted to about $117,000 in salary spending from the county, Dorn said. That doesn’t include benefits, which she said would bump that total up about 30%.
County officials have struggled to fill these vacancies for a while. In the detention center, Dorn said the jail has struggled to keep positions staffed for the past two years. jail administrator Maj. Kathy Tucker and Sheriff Dennis Kelly were not available for comment on the staffing situation at the jail.
Dorn said the county also had five vacancies in emergency communications for more than nine months, with most other open positions being vacant for at least five months this fiscal year.
The county’s jobs page lists the available careers in county government. Those job postings are available online at greenwoodcounty-sc.gov/apply-for-a-job, and anyone seeking information can call human resources at 864-942-8503. The county also uses Indeed to post its jobs, available at indeedhi.re/3iWKbwe. For the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, people interested in a role as a detention officer can call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600 or visit the office at 528 Edgefield St., Greenwood.