McCORMICK
Some lessons are best learned away from the classroom.
Brushes, saddles, guns and leashes took the place of pencils, pens, paper and books during Saturday’s Ag Fest Show at the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. A few hundred students and their families and supporters descended on the school to compete for ribbons and pride.
Cade Simpson, 11, showed in the hog division for his third year. The Iva resident has been showing animals for six years. He was decked out in farmer attire, blue jeans, cowboys boots and for the show, a long-sleeved blue checkered shirt and a cowboy hat. A shiny belt buckle nearly the size of his hand completed the ensemble. He won it three years ago.
He was assisted and occasionally hampered by his younger brother, Case, who insisted on brushing one of the hogs Cade planned to show. Case also let the hogs get loose, requiring the family to chase them down. Case will work with hogs when he gets bigger, said his father, Kevin.
Presenters can win money and scholarships, their father said. Cade said he might have a good shot at winning in the showmanship division. He hopes to show cattle during the summer.
Prizes can be less tangible. Bella Murdock of Belton/Honea Path said raising hogs has taught her patience. Bella said working with animals has taught her patience. For example, she has lost two pairs of shoes because of her hog biting them.
She has been taught by Deion Latner, one of her ag education instructors, and has been working with animals for four years; this year’s show is her first time competing.
Bella said Latner visited her family’s house Friday night to prepare the hog for the show. The hog was white this morning; then it got into the trailer. He apparently didn’t want to leave the farm. He got out of his pen Friday. Bella said she spent about 20 minutes getting him back inside his pen. Then, Saturday morning Bella said she had to coax the hog out with a strawberry Pop-Tart.
Bella’s dad, Josh Murdock, a teacher at Dixie High School, says Latner has inspired his daughter.
“My life has been hectic because of him,” he said. The family has always had animals on the farm. Bella started working with chickens and hogs and now hopes to work with show goats, which is a whole other level, he said.
Bella has long had a passion for animals, her father said. Latner has encouraged her.
Ag education classes are one of the best classes a student can have, he said. Students get leadership lessons, work on interview skills and stand on their own two feet while talking to judges.
“It shows the practical use of all the other knowledge from other classes. It’s not so much English as it is communication,” Murdock said. “It’s given her more confidence and conviction and purpose in what she is saying.”
There’s something for everyone in ag education, Bella said. It’s not just about livestock.
Showing animals can be a dirty business. Latner wore a white shirt, but was wise enough to wear a jacket over it. He handed it to Murdock when she realized she had gotten a stain on her white shirt.
Bella, along with other students, sprayed her hog with several bottles containing everything from water, shampoo to conditioner.
There are a lot of smells, said Nicholas Shinn of Greenville, who was working his hog in a pen adjacent to Murdock’s pen. He recalled using a supplement in the hog’s food that smelled like cake batter. He claimed that one of the liquids being sprayed on hogs smelled like cake.
Like Bella, Shinn said there are risks when working with hogs, particularly without steel-toed boots. When his pig steps on his foot, he said he doesn’t feel it anymore. Once the pig season is over, Shinn said he hopes to feel his toes again.
Students circled the arena with their hogs, using a rod with a short whip on the end to gently prod the hogs in the direction and speed they desired. It might seem a tame activity, but during one of the heats, the announcer lauded one student, saying “He had the eye of the tiger. He wanted it.”
He wasn’t the only one. Students competed in several events, such as a horse show, a rabbit competition and dog field trials.
The trials are a good way to get students out in nature, Hunter Morton, one of the teachers at the school, said.
“it’s a fun time,” Morton said. It’s a dying sport, he admitted. It gives students lessons in caring for quail and in conservation. The two-year-old program started with two students with dogs; this year, the program is up to seven students with dogs.
Morton led a walk into the woods to see how two dogs would perform. Kevin Jett worked with Tippett. He showed quality and roamed ahead and off to the sides of the party to sniff out quail. Once he caught a scent, he stopped in his tracks to point.
Once Jett fired his gun, Tippett ran to fetch the bird. Returning it, however, was another thing. Tippett apparently thought Jett needed the exercise and wouldn’t come back. With each downed bird, Jett had to retrieve it from Tippett.
Cordell Swygert of Batesburg-Leesville was preparing to return to the field with his dog, Beretta. She found and flushed out a bird, so she did her work, he said. He has been working with her since the start of the school year.
The challenge is getting her to listen to commands, such as “sit” or “stay still,” he said. He hopes to get her trained so she heeds his instructions.
The rabbit show didn’t draw as many participants, but they were enthusiastic. During the breed competition, a parent said, “This is when your kid is in too many 4-H projects.”
Several students presented rabbits for a judge to evaluate. Shelly Birkenstock of Fountain Inn showed her rabbit, Honey. She won second place. She said Honey will compete later on in a costume contest. Honey will be dressed as a cheerleader, she said.
The horse show featured students of all ages, most with one thing in common: They have been around animals all their lives.
Three-year-old Colton Smith of Fair Play competed on the contest’s only pony, aptly named Pony. His father, Matt, said they couldn’t come up with another name.
“He’s a good horse; he takes care of the kids,” he said.
Colton finished the course in 85 seconds. He has had the pony for a year. Matt said in one or two years, Colton will be mutton bustin’ working with sheep. “He’s been around animals all of his life.”
Mother Jorjanne Hannah said of Lydia Hannah of Antreville rode her horse, Chigger, in her first competition. She earned first place.
“She’s going good. I’m proud of her,” said Lydia’s mother, Jorjanne. It was Lydia’s first competition. “She was born riding.”
Another rider finishing her run celebrated by shouting, “Yes sir, yes sir, that’s how we do it!”