Greenwood County Council unanimously elevated Assistant County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn to become the county’s next treasurer. Cathy Miller, the current treasurer, is retiring this month.
“I was fortunate enough to work with Steffanie Dorn at the city for 11 years,” Chairman Steve Brown said. “She will keep us on the straight and narrow.”
Brown also had praise for Miller.
“I think we owe a great deal to Cathy Miller,” Brown said.
Brown said there have been five treasurers during his tenure on council.
Dorn served for more than 21 years at the City of Greenwood as its financial director, clerk to council, FOIA officer and assistant city manager. She started with the county in September. Her appointment as the county treasurer will be effective Dec. 12.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Greenwood County in this capacity,” Dorn said.
Miller, who served in the position for a little more than a year, brought stability to the office, Brown said in August. Miller was able to present a plan to hire and train the next county treasurer before she retired.
“There is not a better candidate than Ms. Dorn to fill the role of treasurer for this county,” Miller told council Tuesday.
In an email, she called Dorn “a seasoned finance professional with 22 years of governmental accounting experience and is the perfect person to serve as County Treasurer.”
Miller was thankful for her time in the position.
“I want to thank the members of County Council and the County Manager for their confidence, trust and support for the last 14 months,” Miller said in the email.
Miller previously served as executive director for Beyond Abuse from June 2014 to August 2019.
Council also voted unanimously to approve granting hospitality tax funds to the Greenwood Community Theatre.
Stephen Gilbert, executive director of GCT, requested $40,000 to cover operational costs of the organization since it was forced to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are victims of the COVID mandated closure,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the money would help keep the organization afloat until it can resume conducting productions.
Maggie McMahon, the county’s litter prevention coordinator, appeared before council and gave an update on the Team Up to Clean Up program. She said 5,820 pounds of litter have been picked up by 28 groups and 275 volunteers.
During the presentation portion of the meeting, Ray Brooks, outgoing president of Piedmont Technical College, thanked council for years of friendship and support. He then introduced its incoming president, Hope Rivers.