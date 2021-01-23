Time to make the doughnuts.
Jesse Willey is up before dawn on days his crew is out selling. There are hours of prep work before they open, and Willey needs to make the dough. He’s out in The Rolling Dough Co. trailer about an hour before his crew arrives and nearly two hours before vending begins.
Willey works the ingredients together in a stand mixer until it’s stretchy and pliable, then leaves it to proof so the yeast can produce gasses that let the dough rise before baking, giving it an airier, lighter consistency.
“It’s kind of unpredictable and finicky, especially being in that trailer,” he said. “It’s pretty much the same temperature in the truck as it is outside.”
Even with a space heater pumping out warmth, the winter months keep it cold inside the trailer. That cold can slow the proofing process, make the dough harder to mix and set icing too quickly. And in the summer months, sweaty, hot days can also prove tricky to work around.
A mobile kitchen isn’t where Willey got his start, but he’s happy to be there. He spent most of his life in construction but was always connected to baking and food preparation.
“My mother started the original Pantry Shoppe in Abbeville years and years ago,” he said. “Every Wednesday was doughnut day out there.”
About a decade ago, his parents wanted to slow down and enjoy more time at home. Willey was getting out of the construction business, and it seemed a perfect chance to take over the shop from his parents. His mother frequently baked bread, and Willey was no stranger to baking, but he hadn’t been involved in the process.
He and his wife, Kristy, learned quickly and moved the Pantry Shoppe to Greenwood, at 582 Highway 72 Bypass. Still, as they operated the bakery and deli, Willey had those doughnut days in the back of his mind. He wanted to expand and do something doughnut-centric but couldn’t afford to spread himself thin.
That’s where his nephew, Trent, stepped up.
Trent had been working with Willey and his wife at the shop, but Willey assumed when Trent graduated from Lander University he would go off to pursue a different career. Instead, Trent asked if he could stay on at the Pantry Shoppe, and Willey took the chance to let his nephew take over managing it.
“If he wasn’t there, there’s no way I could have done this if he hadn’t stepped up,” Willey said. “The donuts is just something I’ve been wanting to do for years.”
Trent was a business major at Lander and had his sights set on working in health care management. With Jesse and Kristy ready to expand their business, however, Trent saw the opportunity to step in and help out.
“It’s the family business,” he said. “I started here my first year at Lander, and it was a job I could do between classes. It definitely was not my long-term goal to stay.”
But he found he enjoyed working with his family and putting his schooling to practice. The skills you pick up managing and working directly with people are priceless.
“It gives me a lot of freedom, and I’m able to learn a lot of things firsthand,” he said.
A friend of Willey’s had been operating a mobile kitchen in another state, and Willey thought that would be the perfect way to expand his business. Willey started the business in late 2019 but began selling in early 2020.
Quickly, he learned some of the challenges of taking your kitchen on the road. With no climate control, everything you do changes depending on the temperature. Dough needs longer to rise in cold weather, and glazes stiffen early. The doughnuts are always made fresh, but it can be hard to keep them warm past five to 10 minutes if it’s near freezing outside.
“You have to get started a little earlier because everything takes longer,” he said.
That’s why he comes in before his crew, to prep the dough. Then his crew works taking orders, cutting and shaping the donuts and pretzels by hand, proofing them in a shelved proofer, then dropping the doughnuts in a fryer before glazing and hanging them on a rack to dry.
The truck’s schedule for the week goes up on the Facebook page, “The Rolling Dough Co,” on Monday mornings. These schedules are usually accompanied with a mouth-watering picture of some freshly fried doughnuts, courtesy of Kristy.
Hours of prep work get crammed in over the weekend and on Mondays, restocking the truck, folding boxes, portioning out ingredients and ensuring a clean workspace before they hit the road again. After a brief break over the holidays, the truck is back out and making the rounds through the Lakelands, setting up shop in parking lots throughout the area on specified days.
“There’s just something about doughnuts,” Willey said. “We’re going to continue to do the best we know how to do, to get people good doughnuts and pretzels.”