Is history dead?
After all, it is all about dead people, strange places and stranger activities that seem rustic and distant from today’s world. In a world of nearly instantaneous communication with messages, videos and photos racing around at the speed of light, some people might think it is a valid question.
Museum supporters aren’t among them.
“History lives in the hearts and minds of people who are caretakers,” said Chris Thomas, director of the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site.
It also lives in the hearts of minds of people whose families have lived in the area for years. Jim Brady, a commissioner with the McCormick Historical Commission, said the Town of McCormick likely would have vanished if not for its grist mill and cotton gin facility.
The mission of a museum is to save and share history, said Karen Jennings, executive director of the Greenwood Museum. Nickie Murphy, the museum’s program director, noted there are sources of information aside from Facebook.
What is history?Sometimes that depends on your point of view. One example, Thomas said, is the recent controversy around the proposal for Abbeville County to make a home for a statue of John C. Calhoun.
“What do you say about him? Is he a great statesman? How do you view him? If that comes to be, how do we teach and talk about who Calhoun was?” Thomas asked.
“History is always presented from the vantage point of the person teaching it,” he said. “The son of the slave and the son of the slaver owner will view things differently.
“We need to have some balance to look at the faces ... and I think at the end of the day, history is the telling of the stories of humanity. Within that context, we are all flawed; we all have issues,” Thomas said.
One error in history is creating superheroes. That’s not fair. Look at George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and many of the Founding Fathers. They were slave owners. Thomas said for a long time, they were viewed as perfect people. Jefferson was conflicted about slavery and his role in it, as were other Founding Fathers.
“What is fair to say about it, look at the world he was born into. He was born into a world of inequalities. He did his best to grapple with what was in front of him,” he said. “He was in a tough situation.”
The Phoenix election riot in Greenwood County was mentioned by Thomas as well as Jennings and Murphy.
The episode happened in response to the efforts of Thomas Tolbert, a Republican elections official, to collect affidavits of Black men who were denied their right to vote. By the time violence subsided, at least nine people were dead.
“It happened and you can’t deny it,” Jennings said. “You need to remember it so you don’t repeat it.”
Thomas recalled a story Mays related of watching his father begging for his life. Later, Mays decided no one would disrespect him like that.
“That can be tough to talk about. People still grapple with that and what it means to us now, both Black and white citizens, who want to live a peaceable life,” he said.
One concern for Murphy and Jennings is what she called “rewriting history and leaving parts out. There seems to be a rise in anti-Semitism in the nation, Jennings said. They expressed a hope that Violins of Hope, might show the other side.
The Violins of Hope is a collection of 60 instruments that Jewish people played in concentration camps during the Holocaust. The exhibit will be presented from May 3-22.
Dusty and mustyOne of the things many people of think of about museums is old, crinkly and yellowed papers. It’s an image supporters of the McCormick Historical Commission are ready to combat.
“Let’s face it, a grist mill will not be everyone’s cup of tea,” said Commission president Toni Moore. The commission maintains and promotes the Dorn Mill Complex which is comprised of a grist mill, a weigh station and a building that held a cotton gin. The mill is on the National Register of Historic Places. The facility was active from 1898 to 1940. Over the years, the mill produced cotton as well as flour and cornmeal after the boll weevil infestation caused the cotton industry to collapse.
“We are not a traditional museum which has its own unique challenges, but we are responsible for maintaining the old historical buildings, she said.
“We have found very untraditional ways to display these buildings and to get people in these buildings,” Moore said. Those ways include using the site for the Festival of Trees, for the summer farmers market and as the location for an Easter Egg hunt during the town’s recent Spring Fling. The egg hunt brought up to 110 children to the grist mill.
They all are free events. Moore said. People want to see beautifully decorated Christmas trees. They will tour the buildings while they seek produce. With help from the Smithsonian Institution, the site has presented exhibits on female inventors and it presented an exhibition on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
People across the nation are raising questions about who can vote and who can’t and how the whole process works, she said. It’s as relevant now as it was when people were fighting for the vote 100 years ago.
The exhibits all are age-friendly and always free of charge, Moore said. It doesn’t necessarily feel like an old cotton gin they’re walking through.
It’s more about the buildings being relevant now, Moore said.
“I think younger people don’t get so bogged down in history. They don’t really see it as this great family outing to go to a grist mill from 1898. But turning it into something that’s maybe a little more attractive like Christmas or Easter eggs for little kids inside hidden all over the place, now it becomes a little more fun as a family outing. It does make it a little more relevant.”
The efforts seem to be paying off. Moore said the complex recorded nearly 10,000 visits last year. According to Brady, up to half of the visitors are from out of town, some from states as far away as Michigan.
Each year, after a television station in Augusta does a feature on the Christmas program held at the mill, the complex sees a bump of up to 1,000 visitors, she said.
One resident stopped Moore on the street to explain that he was 61 years old, had lived in McCormick all his life and he had never seen so much activity at the old buildings.
During a brief tour of the old cotton gin, Brady pointed out small bales of cotton, a spindle and a loom, as well as posters of timelines that show the history of the complex. He said it is amazing at how many people will read the timelines during a visit.
The complex is responsible for providing people jobs. Without the property, the town probably wouldn’t be here. Sumter National Forest didn’t exist then. It was all cotton fields. The complex kept black and white farmers from starving.
Up to 290,000 pounds of cotton per month were shipped out of the facility. More than a quarter-million pounds of cottonseed oil a month were produced. When it was used to produce cornmeal, the mill shipped more than 100,000 pounds of flour a month to markets throughout the nation and Europe.
Farmers would receive vouchers detailing how much cotton they had brought to the weigh station and how many bales and oil it would produce. Then, they would take the voucher to businesses to barter for what they needed. That kept all the farmers and business people employed and feeding their families, he said.
“It was a time when a man’s word and a handshake were worth more than a dollar,” he said.
At the Greenwood Museum, exhibits are chosen based on community involvement, Jennings said. When the museum did exhibits on the Promised Land, staff members visited residents to record stories and receive items. Similar work was done for exhibits that featured wedding dresses.
One example is the exhibit on the old Brewer Hospital and High School which is on display through May. The yearbooks are a popular part of the exhibit, she said. The display also features photos of students from the high school and the nursing school as well as equipment from a doctor’s office.
One thing that determines an exhibit is what people have given to the museum, Jennings said. The museum can’t buy stuff; it depends on people bringing items that they don’t want to throw away. It’s a great way to involve the community.
“It’s telling the stories, which is what the exhibits are about,” Murphy said.
Museums should be very relevant, she said. It’s like libraries should still be very relevant.
“I think they (museums) are extremely relevant,” Thomas said. “This is where people really learn history.”
People are more likely to look into Mays’ work after visiting the Mays site because they learn who he was and what he did. Thomas said he is an example. He learns more from visiting sites and often is more likely to read about people and the times and events. “You really get a sense of the history you might be reading, what it was like.”
He noted the public history track offered at Lander University. “This is a different level of teaching. I think kids and even adults can learn a great deal visiting a site like this.”
Doomed to repeat?The old adage, “Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it” was mentioned by almost everybody in one form or another.
Museums are compendiums of knowledge, Jennings said. They feed the intellect. There is a lot of entertainment stuff today without much educational content.
“Knowing what people experienced or did is an important part of civilization,” she said. “Without that, you’re starting over again every generation and you’re learning the same old lessons over and over again.”
People need other ways to get information other than the internet because it is susceptible to disinformation, Jennings said, although she said social media is how the museum talks to the community.
Or you think everything you need to learn, you can get from Facebook,” Murphy chimed in.
They both said the museum has a presence on Facebook. Murphy said she hopes to build a presence on Instagram as well.
People need to know history, even if they don’t learn all of it,” Moore said. “You need to know where you came from, you need to know where your roots are ... you need to know where your community came from, what had they been through ... where are they going from here.”
“I think it all ties together. It makes us all who we are, good, bad or indifferent. It’s all part of us,” she said.
Regarding social media, to Moore it’s all apples and oranges, but it helps her bring the complex to other people.
“First it’s free,” Moore said. “If you’re on a shoestring budget, you don’t run commercials on cable or streaming networks. On social media, she can start a page, create a group, have an Instagram account and all of a sudden, people see the buildings and they want to learn what they are about.”
“If that helps me reach people, it’s perfect,” Moore said.
“I have a love/hate relationship with social media,” she admitted. She was able to get donations for the complex from Giving Tuesday, a charitable program promoted online that happens the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
She couldn’t have done much in a small community with a limited budget. Moore said with social media it’s free. There also was a partial match that provided extra money for the commission.
“Social media can be negative, but for things like this, she can bring the buildings to the masses in a way she doesn’t know if it could be done in any other way,” Moore said.
People should always fact-check information they find online, Thomas said. He admitted he has read articles on Mays online that featured incorrect information.
“It’s important that people accept that not everything you read online is true,” he said.
“I think we as Americans have to take ownership of facts,” Thomas said. There is appetite for infighting. If we didn’t, they wouldn’t do it.”
“People may disagree on how to govern, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have the best interests of America at heart. We have to get away from the idea that if we disagree on issues, that we are enemies.”
As a student of history, Thomas said he has learned that people are more alike than different.”
“At the end of the day, you look at the human cultures. We may live in a different society, but you look at your neighbor, they want what I want, to live, to do well, to see our children do well, to be free to worship as we wish,” he said. “If you look at other cultures, you’ll probably learn something about your own.”