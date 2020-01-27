Donna Sightler won’t ask an employee to perform a task she wouldn’t do herself.
That is part of how Sightler has served as a role model to Greenwood County Public Works staff members across two decades. Soon, the veteran Public Works employee will retire from her role as director.
Sightler started as the county’s solid waste manager in 2000 and was promoted deputy director in 2013. County Manager Toby Chappell promoted Sightler six months later to Public Works director.
“Donna Sightler has done a phenomenal job as the Public Works director for Greenwood County. Donna brings a knowledge base, work ethic and sheer love for her work that is uncommon,” Chappell said. “Early in my tenure as county manager, I had the opportunity to promote Donna from deputy Public Works director to Public Works director and I have never regretted that decision. Donna Sightler has done her job well and will be missed by all that have come into contact with her.”
Chappell is Sightler’s third county manager. She’s noticed some department heads have changed over the years, but her own routine remains unchanged — she comes into her office early and stays late.
“It’s just who I am, I’ve always done that. I joke with folks and tell them, ‘I’m wired that way,’” she said.
Sightler tries to instill that passion and work ethic into her employees.
“I have always encouraged staff to set their own goals, learn everything they can and know that I’m here to help them succeed,” she said.
Maggie McMahon, Greenwood County litter prevention coordinator, has worked with Sightler since July and she considers her to be “kind of like a mama bear.”
“Donna’s contributions to Greenwood County and her employees is irreplaceable,” she said. “Just having her believing in me and pushing me to my best has really been invaluable. It’s really been a blessing working with her.”
Sightler said the Landfill Gas-To-Energy project — the landfill gas collection and control system — is her biggest accomplishment. Her second biggest feat was changing weekly pickups of 18-gallon blue bins to bi-weekly pickups of 95-gallon roll carts. She also accomplished the implementation of single-stream recycling and automated recycle trucks throughout the county.
One of her prouder moments outside of work was helping a kitten who got a fish hook stuck in its mouth. She took the kitten to the vet and paid $109 to get the hook removed. She has helped numerous kittens that were born on the Public Works department’s property by feeding and buying them food.
“I will do everything in my power to help the animals,” she said.
She’s seen a lot in her 20 years with Public Works, including when a bale of hay caught fire inside of a hay baler — unbeknownst to the operator.
Sightler remembers hearing a staff member scream down the hall that a landfill had caught on fire. Sightler jumped out of her chair, looked toward her office window and saw a fire. It was not a landfill that had been set ablaze but instead hay inside of a baler. She grabbed her keys and dashed toward the gate. Before she left, she instructed the panicked staff member to call 911 and to get the water truck. She knew she had to open the gate fast so that the water and fire trucks could enter and extinguish the hay.
“Needless to say, it all worked out. The fire was put out and all was good except for the equipment,” she said. “You know the old saying, you can always replace material things like equipment.”
One thing you cannot replace is time and family, and Sightler’s retirement comes on the heels of the birth of her first grandchild, Ellie Rose Porter Sightler.
Sightler and her husband Jerry have a 30-year-old son, Jerry Jonathan, and a 22-year-old son named Chad.
Sightler had been waiting for the day a baby girl would be born into their family, and that day was Jan. 7.
“Our family has truly been blessed to have a beautiful, healthy baby girl,” she said. “I have already started spoiling her and dressing her in pink.”
With Jerry and his wife living in Augusta, Georgia, she thought like she would not have a lot of time to spend with her granddaughter if she continued in her role as director.
“I’m really thankful for my mom and I’m excited she’s retiring,” Jerry said. “I really couldn’t ask for anyone better to help raise my new little girl.”
Sightler’s motto is “work hard, strive for more.” After 20 years of working hard as Public Works director, and 15 years as an environmental quality manager for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sightler’s striving for a different “more” — she’s striving for more time with her family.
Sightler can retire on Feb. 28, but she will remain as Public Works director until the county finds a replacement.
“I will forever be grateful for this opportunity and know if there is ever anything that I can do to make Greenwood County a better place to live, work and play that is exactly what I intend to do,” she said.