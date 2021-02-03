DONALDS — The Donalds Volunteer Fire Department will have to wait a year for a new vehicle.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application was rejected, Donalds Town Council member and fire chief Ronnie Vaughn said. If approved, the department would have been able to acquire a new vehicle.
The department has three vehicles from 2006 and 2007, Vaughn said. One vehicle might have to be parked because it is unsafe. The application requested funds for an attack truck which would have had a water supply and first responder equipment, such as a Jaws of Life.
Frustration was evident when Vaughn mentioned hearing of a Texas fire department that received approval for a $700,000 grant to fund exercise equipment.
The department responded to more than 200 calls last year, ranging from fires to accidents and medical emergencies, Vaughn said.
“People are going to be sick. Our first priority is to save lives, period,” he said.
The new grant cycle season is coming up and Vaughn said the department will re-apply. He mentioned interest in acquiring a new tanker.
In other business:
Millie McDonald was sworn in as a council member. She said sickness prevented her from attending the swearing-in ceremony held at the January meeting.
Susan Powell led the meeting as Mayor William Kennedy was absent because of sickness.
No action was taken on bids for repair work on P & N Ave. The work is to repair potholes on the road.
McDonald presented information on a proposal from Mike Mullinax to offer to sell three properties to the town. Officials agreed to discuss the issue at the March meeting.
William Scoggins informed council of interest in retaining an attorney for council work. No action was taken.
Officials discussed an instance of an RV receiving water and power from a property. The vehicle had been in the same location for at least 1 1/2 years. No action was taken.