Donalds has competition for the mayor’s seat for the first time in 12 years.
Mayor William “Billy” Kennedy faces write-in candidate Donna Higdon in Tuesday’s election.
Kennedy has been on the council for years. He first ran for mayor of Donalds in the place of a friend who died. He has served three terms as mayor.
Apathy is one of the things Kennedy tries to counter.
“I see people I have known for years and they don’t really care,” Kennedy said. “They don’t want to get involved. That’s the thing you really should be doing.”
He added: “We need more young people to get involved in politics. This is where you learn.”
Tools to accomplish that is to get council members into the schools, getting children in the third, fourth and fifth grades into student government organizations, and to let students visit council meetings, he said.
He said he wishes people would run for the council, just to get people interested in the town. Given the fact that 2020 has a presidential election, he expects the turnout will be larger than usual.
“Get out and vote. That is one of the rights we have in the nation,” he said. “Anybody can run for office. It’s a free country and that shows it. There are around 360 people in Donalds and I hope all of them are there to vote.”
Another concern for Kennedy is the condition of Town Hall. It needs work. The solution is either repairing the structure or building a new town hall, he said.
Satisfaction for Kennedy comes from the work the city did on the parking lot adjacent to the Town Hall. For a long time, people leaving the area had to back onto the street to exit the area.
There was some hostility to the project, but once it was done, everybody said it was the biggest thing since sliced bread. People gave thumbs-up gestures.
“We (the council) might have saved a life or two,” Kennedy said.
Economic development is also a concern and Kennedy said the city has plenty of land available for economic projects, it has an excellent school (Cherokee Trail Elementary). The goal, he said, is to bring in the right thing that will benefit the town and the economy.
Donna Higdon doesn’t back down. That is largely the reason she is a write-in candidate for Donalds mayor.
Over the years, Hidgon said she had thought about getting into local politics. This year, Hidgon said she was approached by town residents to run.
“They think and I think the town needs a little more attention given to it,” she said.
People told her they couldn’t get answers to questions from local officials. Higdon said people feel like they don’t have a voice in the town.
“People know me. They know I’m outspoken. I’m a person who doesn’t back down from anything,” she said.
One of her goals is to find a way that people in Donalds will know what happens at Donalds Town Council meetings, such as a Facebook page. People have a right to know what is going on. Let them know what’s going on with the town, with the money.
Although a political novice, Higdon said she has worked on several projects in Donalds, such as working food drives and Christmas drives. She said she wants to go farther.
People talked to her about getting Christmas decorations. The city has an annual parade. Higdon said she wants to make it a fundraising event, like Toys for Tots or bringing a blanket for the homeless. The municipality can find a charity that is agreeable and make donations in name of the Town of Donalds.
Another goal is to get a police presence in Donalds. The town doesn’t have a police department. Higdon said she wants to talk with Abbeville County about bringing a patrol car in the city a few times a day.
Law enforcement presence would deal with another issue Higdon is concerned about, speeding.
“I live on the main strip out here and I have watched the cars speed by and be out of my sight and the speed limit is supposedly 35 miles an hour,” she said.
Dilapidated properties is another interest. The city has bought properties and nothing has been done, she said, citing the old school property as an example. That property can be cleaned up and put to use, perhaps as a recreational site.
Donalds gets a lot of campers and anglers coming into the town. The city should have businesses that can cater to their needs, Higdon said, adding that providing an ice machine would mean visitors would spend money in Donalds instead of going to surrounding towns.
Higdon cited her old job as a maintenance buyer/planning who worked with an all-male team as a qualification for being mayor.
“Plus, I’m a mother and I’m a grandmother. I know how to handle emergencies,” she said.