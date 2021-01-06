DONALDS — What if you had a meeting and no one came?
That was the uncomfortable situation Monday when a meeting of the Donalds Town Council had to be canceled because not enough council members attended to have a quorum.
Susan Powell and William Scoggins attended the meeting, along with Mayor William Kennedy and Town Clerk Terri Stone. No shows were Ronnie Vaughn and Millie McDonald. Scoggins and McDonald were slated to be sworn in.
As a quorum isn’t necessary to swear in new members, Stone swore in Scoggins. Without a quorum, however, no town business could be conducted. The council’s agenda, which was released last week, listed the swearing-in ceremonies as the only action to be taken.
Jokes aside, it was a situation about which Kennedy appeared distinctly uncomfortable. He apologized to visitors at the meeting and expressed concern about McDonald’s absence.
While no official business could be conducted, Kennedy agreed to a request by Scoggins to talk about some of the issues facing the town in an informal and unofficial setting.
Donalds has its council meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. The body didn’t meet in December, so the January meeting was the council’s first since the November election.
McDonald is a former two-term council member. In October, she said she registered to run for a council seat at the request of Kennedy and some council members.
“It was an honor for them to come and ask me to run again. They felt like I can help them,” she said.