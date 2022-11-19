One local veteran was honored for his work honoring others on Friday.
Retired Army Lt. Col. James Dominick, stepping down as chairman of the Hall of Heroes, was given an award for his work and made chairman emeritus of the board.
One local veteran was honored for his work honoring others on Friday.
Retired Army Lt. Col. James Dominick, stepping down as chairman of the Hall of Heroes, was given an award for his work and made chairman emeritus of the board.
“He loves the veterans and he supports this veterans center to the max,” said Rosalind Burke, veteran service officer for Greenwood County and director of the Greenwood County Veterans Center.
“He’s the best,” Burke said of Dominick.
He was “overwhelmed at the honor and privilege” he’s had, Dominick said.
“A privilege that was united by so many hard-working, diligent, conscientious veterans and civilians. It’s just been an honor to be a part of it,” he said.
Dominick was the chairman of the Hall of Heroes board from November 2013 until August 2022.
“Through your leadership and commitment, the first ever in Greenwood County Veterans Memorial Plaza was conceived and designed to recognize those who have served and supported the security and defense of our nation,” the award to Dominick reads.
“Your tireless efforts in overcoming the many challenges of this project as well as the strength of persistence you exhibited during its construction has produced a memorial that all members of the armed services in Greenwood County can be proud of. Your performance as the Chairman of the Hall of Heroes has brought great credit on yourself as a true hero and leader to the community, fellow military members of Greenwood County, the United States Army and to the United States of America.”
Dominick said we live in a nation that depends on defense, and regardless of their job, veterans contributed talents and time.
Burke said the same. Veterans need support, she said, having fought for the county.
“They were thinking about you and me and they didn’t even know you and me,” she said.
Dominick said the memorial plaza in front of the veterans center is a blessing for Greenwood County.
Dominick added the award he was given Friday is not an individual award or recognition, it’s a recognition for all veterans and citizens in the area.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.