Only when her abuser found another target for his words and actions — two years after she left the relationship — did Marie feel she was out of the crosshairs.
“It went from one person to the next, but I wasn’t the target no more,” Marie said. “Know that there’s hope and there’s help.”
Since that time, Marie has sought counseling and support services for herself and talks with others facing domestic violence.
Marie, which is a pseudonym and not her real name, is sharing her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Marie, Meg’s House Executive Director Alice Hodges and the organization’s board chairperson, Phil Zigos, recently spoke with the Index-Journal by phone.
Marie said she has found purpose in helping herself and others through the nonprofit. It provides emergency shelter and support services to those facing domestic abuse in McCormick, Edgefield and Greenwood counties.
“My journey has been very long,” Marie said. “I didn’t grow up here, but I believe God put me here to process everything that has happened to me and help other women. My three children are all grown now. I put all my abuse under the rug. For a long time, I never realized how much it impacted my life. Through talking with other victims and getting some help myself, with Meg’s House, it really brought to light how serious the abuse was.”
Marie’s abuse started 36 years ago at the hands and words of her children’s father. Marie and her abuser were together for 11 years.
“The abuse really started from day one, but I didn’t realize it,” Marie said. “I stayed with him because we had the children. My oldest was 10 years old when I permanently got out of the relationship. ... At that time, I finally had a good job. My husband almost killed me one night. He strangled me, but by the grace of God, he stopped.”
To this day, Marie said she still remembers the rage in his eyes that night.
“I was harassed and stalked after I left,” Marie said. “... He would follow me and cut the lines to my (landline) phone and break into my house when I was at work.
“I wasn’t going to bring my children into a shelter,” Marie said. “I never thought about what the abuse was doing to me. Years, later, my children told me, ‘Mom, we knew what was going on.’ Your children know so much more than you realize.”
Marie said she only reached out to Meg’s House three years ago and started talking with counselors there about what she endured.
Alice Hodges, Meg’s House executive director said surviving emotional, physical and financial abuse takes tremendous courage as does speaking out against it.
Hodges said it matters not if abuse was weeks or years ago, Meg’s House services and programs are available with just a phone call.
Phil Zigos is in his third year on the Meg’s House board of directors as chairman.
“It’s important for our community to feel compassion for what victims are feeling, and key for the community to understand the circumstances that they are in,” Zigos said. “It’s also important for survivors to know that our community cares about them and we want to help.”
Zigos said in addition to providing counseling and other resources, Meg’s House also seeks to address chronic homelessness, which impacts domestic violence survivors.
South Carolina consistently ranks among states with the highest rates of women killed by men, Zigos noted, bumping in rank recently from No. 11 to No. 3.
Zigos said the pandemic has increased the domestic violence problem statewide and nationally, with greater numbers of people staying home.
Stay-at-home orders left many vulnerable to intimate partner violence.
A third of women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“We need to overcome the stigmas of domestic violence and homelessness,” Zigos said.
“In South Carolina, there’s a lot of help out there,” Marie said. “Domestic violence numbers in South Carolina are very high. That’s very scary. Anytime I talk to another survivor, I let them know everybody needs to be held accountable for their actions. I understand how scared these women are. I was petrified. I didn’t know some days if I would be alive the following day if he found me. ... When you are in a relationship with that person, they get you to believe that you deserve it. When the physical abuse starts, you just kind of freeze and accept what happens.”
Marie said it’s not easy to admit you’ve been abused.
“Women need to know it’s not their faults and to talk about it helps you to become stronger,” Marie said. “Take a stand for yourselves.”
One night before leaving the relationship, Marie said she confronted her abuser saying, “You’re not going to keep hitting me.
“I ended up with more bruises on my body and face, so I knew not to challenge him,” Marie said.
If you need to talk with someone about emotional and physical abuse from domestic relationship, call the 24-hour Meg’s House crisis line: 864-227-1890.