After both of her managers quit overnight, 19-year-old Emma Cockrell was left as the only worker at the Dollar General near Woodlawn Road.
This was Cockrell’s first job — hired in February, Cockrell said the store’s management quit Sunday night, leaving behind a sign that made the rounds on social media.
“Dear customers, due to low staff and no help we quit! We will miss our regular customers but enough is enough. Sorry not sorry! Have a wonderful day,” the sign said. It was punctuated with a hand-drawn smiley face.
“I’ve been working in that particular store for three years,” said Kaylie Suttles, the store’s former manager. “I started as a cashier and worked my way up to store manager.”
Suttles said for several months prior to her quitting, things had been going downhill. She said they were shorthanded, and requests for help from corporate went unanswered.
“Corporate wouldn’t even cut our store hours so that we could have a life outside of work,” she said.
For weeks, she said she and the assistant manager had worked every day. Despite being paid for 40 hours a week, she said she was sometimes working 50 or 60 hours weekly.
“I had been begging and begging for help from my district,” Suttles said. “We were basically left out there to die. ... That company does not care.”
Suttles said she and the assistant manager quit and left that sign up, with no jobs lined up. She was leaving a job interview Tuesday as she called the Index-Journal to comment on her departure.
Left at the store Tuesday morning, Cockrell said the regional office sent someone to help open and close the store after the managers quit. An email sent to Dollar General’s public relations contact was not returned in time for publication.
“The good thing is in a few weeks about 2,000 high school students in Greenwood and the surrounding counties will graduate,” said Ann Skinner, workforce development director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. “Some will go off to college, but many will remain and combine work and school so they can graduate with an associate degree debt free.”
She said employers can attract younger workers by being flexible with hours. Hiring a recent graduate might not offer a lot of experience, but it also means employees who haven’t built bad habits at other jobs.
Upper Savannah workforce staff, the Western Piedmont Educational Consortium, Piedmont Technical College and the state Department of Commerce have actively targeted the emerging workforce, Skinner said. Nearly 100 job seekers attended a job fair at PTC, and this week Upper Savannah published a guide for recent graduates distributed to high school seniors. The guide lists employers actively seeking recent graduates.
Job seekers can get help at S.C. Works, a statewide organization that offers help navigating job applications, providing work skills trainings and resume assistance. The S.C. Works Greenwood office is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays at 927 E. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, and can be reached at 864-229-8872.