The state Department of Insurance has issued an order cracking down on bail bondsmen who fail to report a criminal’s non-compliance with court-ordered bond conditions.
According to a press release from DOI, Gov. Henry McMaster directed the agency to look for way it can use its licensure authority and administrative jurisdiction to enhance oversight of the commercial bailbond industry, which is also regulated by county clerks of court. McMaster also instructed DOI to establish a process that would enable prosecutors to submit complaints about bondsmen to DOI for evaluation for any possible regulatory action or criminal referral.
"From now on, if a bondsmen is caught coddling a criminal, they will lose their license to operate in South Carolina," McMaster said in a released statement.
The order requires bondsmen licensed by DOI to report any notifications that a defendant has violated court-imposed bond conditions or terms of pretrial release, to verify the defendant’s non-compliance, and if confirmed, to follow certain procedures to have the defendant surrendered to the court or the detention facility pending further action by the court. The order also establishes a statewide, standardized process by which prosecutors can refer complaints to DOI regarding the failure of licensed bondsmen to comply with court orders or applicable provisions of state law.
The order tells licensed bondsmen that DOI will promptly investigate complaints and initiate any appropriate disciplinary proceedings or enforcement action against licensees, including suspending or revoking a bondsman’s license or imposing civil penalties. DOI will refer any allegations or evidence of criminal conduct to the State Law Enforcement Division or the attorney general for further investigation and potential prosecution.
Locally, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said this is an issue officials have tried to address for most of 2022.
“Multiple law enforcement agencies contacted Gov. McMaster about bonds. He listened to law enforcement and is taking this issue up. It’s a great thing for our community and it’s a great thing for South Carolina," Chaudoin said.