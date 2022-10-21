The state Department of Insurance has issued an order cracking down on bail bondsmen who fail to report a criminal’s non-compliance with court-ordered bond conditions.

According to a press release from DOI, Gov.  Henry McMaster directed the agency to look for way it can use its licensure authority and administrative jurisdiction to enhance oversight of the commercial bailbond industry, which is also regulated by county clerks of court. McMaster also instructed DOI to establish a process that would enable prosecutors to submit complaints about bondsmen to DOI for evaluation for any possible regulatory action or criminal referral.