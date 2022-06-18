Doggie in the window: Robbie tells you about his life and friends at the animal shelter

My name is Robbie. I’m a 2-year-old retriever/shepherd mix. Things have been a little ruff lately, so I’ve had to put my life on paws. But you won’t hear me complaining.
I don’t know who my parents are, but I have a lot of friends at the Humane Society of Greenwood. They take really good care of me, and you will often find me looking out my window, shaking my tail and displaying my puppy-dog eyes so people will come sit with me.
A man in a uniform found me running alongside a road about four months ago and brought me here. My human friends here found out I had heartworms, so they gave me some special medicine. Unfortunately, I had a bad reaction to the medicine and it affected my heart. I have two bald spots on my back where the medical team gave me shots.
Don’t get me wrong. I have a big heart, and I share it with everyone I meet. I just need shots to help my heart get better. I also get to stay in a special room inside the shelter instead of in the outdoor kennels. You see, I also have anxiety when I’m around a lot of other barking dogs. I really enjoy playing with them in the yard, but not for too long. I have to watch my heart rate. My human friends at the shelter monitor my heart rate and breathing every day.
I take daily medicine for my anxiety, and it works very well. When you meet me, you’d never know I have pretty bad anxiety. I was adopted a while back, but I peed on the carpet my very first day at my new home, and my humans returned me to the shelter. I was a bit nervous. It’s been a whirlwind ride for me, but I’m in search of a forever home.
My friends at the shelter tell me I’m special. Instead of just four toes on my back right paw, I have five.
Kids from Greenwood come and read to me as part of a special program. I get really excited and want to love on them, but, once they start reading, I get very calm and lie down and listen. I love to cuddle while the kids are reading.
This is my story — a day in the life of a shelter dog and his friends.
Meet my friend Samantha
Samantha Brooks is the director of operations with the Humane Society. She thinks I’m super special.
“All he wants to do is be with somebody,” Samantha said. “We keep him in this special room because he’s been here a while, and now he has anxiety. Even though he’s being given medication for it, he has very bad anxiety in the kennels. All he does is bark and jump, bark and jump. It wears his little body out. It wears his little heart out.”
Samantha brought a man from the Index-Journal to see me one day this week. He talked with me, petted me and even took some pictures. He said he wanted to know what life at the shelter is like, and he said he wanted me to tell my own story about my time here and the special friends I’ve made.
Meet my friend Shyanne
Shyanne McKee is with placement services at the shelter and is the supervisor of animal care. She knows me and the other doggies very well. I love to stand on my hind legs and give her kisses.
“He’s been fantastic,” Shyanne said. “He’s super dog-friendly, and we all love him. He has to be less stressed as possible. He’s been gentle like this every day. All my staff is required to come in and sit with him and just have that one-on-one. We play calming music for him and do touch, which brings out the oxytocin and makes him calm down and be happy. It keeps his stress levels down.”
Shyanne said I can’t be too crazy because my heart is still recovering from the treatment.
“He’ll go in the yard and play with other dogs,” she said. “We’ve also had him go on little field trips. He’s been to the library with kids. He’s as gentle as he can be. He’s just fantastic.”
Shyanne said I’d be the perfect companion because I’m “gentle and sweet.”
“We only keep him in here because the commotion of the kennels gets him riled up,” Shyanne said. “But every morning, afternoon and evening, he goes and plays in the yard. He gets to run the fence with the other dogs. He just can’t do it too much because, the more active he is, the more his heart pumps.
“I think he just wants to find that perfect family. I think he’d been a really good service dog or companion.”
Shyanne fast-tracked me when I first arrived here. I went straight into the adoption phase because I passed every evaluation with flying colors. I was dog-friendly, and also good with staff and medical intake people.
Meet my friend Alex
Alex Sakowitz is the animal care lead at the shelter. He called me “a special dog.”
”We’ve been keeping a real close eye on him,” Alex said. “His enrichment will be a little different than all the other dogs. He loves just hanging out or playing with some toys in here. You can’t get him overworked. He’s got to socialize with the other dogs. He loves the other dogs.”
And I really love people.
“He’s that doggie in the window, for sure,” Alex said. “He’ll just stand there and wait for you to come in. I’ll usually sit down on his bed, and he’ll come right on top. He just hangs out and lays down on my lap and stuff like that.”
Alex said they don’t really know much about my life before I arrived at the shelter.
“But, as far as his life here, I’m sure that he’d say he’s real grateful, and we put him in this nice room instead of in the kennels,” Alex said. “When he’s alone in the kennels, he gets a little frantic.”
Alex said my perfect human would be someone who can hang out with me a lot.
“He doesn’t require too much activity,” Alex said. “He likes to run around. When it comes to his needs, he doesn’t really need too much activity to be happy. In the yard, the dogs are less anxious. They get to talk to each other.”
Meet my friend Maggie
Maggie Watson is an animal caretaker at the shelter. She usually starts her day at work letting the dogs out and feeding them. She also helps keep me clean.
“I would think he’d say he’s living the best live he can at the animal shelter,” Maggie said. “He gets a lot of attention. He gets special treats sometimes if he’s really good. I think he’d say he would love to be out in the yard more. Since there are certain protocols, I think he slightly understands that. He gets really stressed out when he’s 24/7 next to a dog.”
Maggie said my best human match would be with “someone with goofy personality.”
Meet my friend Rylee
Rylee Strawhorn is the lead medical caretaker at the shelter. She’s in the vet tech program at Piedmont Tech. She has spent a lot of time with me and understands my medical condition and anxiety issues.
“He’s been the best boy, and he’s been doing really well with his recovery,” Rylee said. “He loves everybody who comes and loves on him and takes him for walks. As soon as you walk past that window, he’s up wanting to greet you, wanting to get to know you, wanting to get some love, wanting some attention.”
Rylee said I like the three T’s: touch, talking and treats.
“When he first came in, he would usually jump on the kennel door and, in dogs with severe anxiety, they’ll just jump in circles when somebody walks by,” Rylee said. “Those are just the telltale signs of the stress.”
Rylee said she has learned how stressful it can be for a dog like me in the shelter environment.
“Shelter dogs are the best,” she said. “I adopted a shelter dog. He’s the best dog I could ever ask for.”
She thinks she knows what qualities in a human would be best for me.
“Someone who can take him for walks through the park now and then,” Rylee said. “Someone maybe who works from home or is at home a lot. Not too young of kids. Maybe a little older kids. I know he’s pretty good with 10-year-olds.”
Rylee said the reading program has been great in treating my anxiety.
“He responds really well to that,” she said. “He’ll calm down a good bit. He’ll lay on his bed and listen. The book program has been really good for all the dogs here. With the talking and presence, it really calms them down.”
I hope you enjoyed meeting me. I’m glad you got to meet my human friends at the shelter. My doggie friends and the humans who work here would love to see you. We all have our own unique story, and, if I’m not the best fit for you, I’m sure one of my furry friends will be.
Come visit with me. I’ll be looking for you at the window.
Visit the Humane Society of Greenwood online at gwdhumanesociety.org or call 864-223-2498.