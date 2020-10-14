Abbeville County’s longtime coroner is facing a reelection challenger, a family medicine doctor with two decades of experience working with law enforcement.
Ronnie Ashley, 72, said in his 21 years as coroner, he took what was a one-room office and turned it into a fully equipped facility, including a morgue with body coolers and evidence freezers, along with an autopsy room made operational this March. A local medical examiner performs autopsies in Abbeville.
But Ashley didn’t originally seek out his position — he was asked to serve.
“I was in EMS, and I had seen a lot,” he said. “I ran Ashley Transport for 25 years. A lot of people can’t do what we do.”
When his predecessor as coroner became sick, then-Gov. Carroll Campbell Jr. called Ashley and asked him to fill in for the remainder of the term. A year after his appointment, Ashley ran for election to the office, and voters chose him to continue working there. Now running as a Democrat, Ashley is seeking another term in office.
The job has changed a lot throughout the decades, Ashley said, but he keeps up with changes in technique through training and involvement with the state coroners’ association. He has four deputy coroners who also stay up to date through training. He also keeps strong ties to neighboring coroners offices and works regularly with local law enforcement agencies while investigating deaths. He even briefly served as interim sheriff after the governor removed a sheriff from office.
“They help the coroner’s office a great deal,” he said. “Serving as interim sheriff for a time has given me an even greater appreciation for law enforcement and I believe that a strong relationship with our local departments is essential to providing citizens the best services possible.”
He said the coroner serves as a voice for the deceased and helps provide answers for their families. That’s also how Dorn, the 58-year-old Republican challenger, sees the office, along with being a resource to educate the public about how to preserve life.
“No, death does not appeal to me, but the preservation of life does,” Dorn said.
Dorn works at Cornerstone Family Medicine in Anderson County, and, while he’s worked as a primary care practitioner for 22 years, he’s worked in medicine for more than 30 years. When the opportunity to run for coroner arose, he spoke with his wife and prayed about the job before deciding to run.
“It’s very rewarding work, and I hope to bring my experience to the citizens of Abbeville County,” he said. “I see it more as an opportunity to help educate and provide instruction on helping preserve life.”
Dorn also worked as a reserve officer for the Anderson Police Department for 23 years; his grandfather helped establish the department’s reserve force, and Dorn wanted to continue his legacy. There, he served as a tactical medic for the SWAT team for several years.
These experiences merge as a coroner, combining elements of investigation and medicine to help determine the cause and manner of death in cases the coroner is involved with.
“It’s not just about signing a death certificate,” he said. “In reality, you work for the deceased, and their family.”
Dorn said this year’s novel coronavirus outbreak made campaigning hard, and he hasn’t had the opportunity to meet would-be voters face-to-face. As a healthcare provider working the front lines, he said he contracted COVID-19 himself, but recovered well. Still, the pandemic made campaigning difficult, especially against a 21-year incumbent.
If elected, he said he wants to get into the community and connect with the people he’ll be working firsthand with — police, deputies, firefighters and EMS staff, along with local clubs and organizations.
“The voters, they’re not going to recognize my name over his, but I hope they’ll give me the chance to show what I can bring to the office,” Dorn said.
Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on the election process, how to register to vote or where your voting precinct is, visit scvotes.gov.