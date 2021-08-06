Overjoyed, ecstatic, proud.
The emotions Piedmont Technical College graduate Jessica McCurry felt Thursday during graduation have been bubbling up for 10 years.
In that decade, she married, became a mother of three, supported her husband in following his dream and has now made her own dream come true.
Thursday afternoon marked the realization of a dream for many graduates who walked across the stage at Piedmont Tech, diplomas in hand and tassels swinging.
Piedmont Tech had two ceremonies, one for health care graduates and one for all other disciplines.
McCurry, a surgical technology major from Abbeville, was the featured speaker for the 3 p.m. health care graduation.
Ten years ago, McCurry got her health care start, working registration in the emergency room.
“The adrenaline rush that came with that job made me realize that I wanted to be part of a care team without the patient knowing I was there,” she said.
“I knew in the O.R. I could be just that and the patient would never know what part I played in ‘fixing’ them or making them feel better. I didn’t want to be in the limelight of their care. I prefer to sit in the shadows and not be the center of attention or to be center stage for an accomplishment.”
She married her husband eight years ago and began a Monday-Friday job so she could stay home for weekends. She put all her effort into motivating her husband as he achieved his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer.
Then it was her turn and she began at Piedmont Tech. Semesters later, she has her degree and a full-time job in the heart operating room at Self Regional Medical Center.
McCurry is just one of many who made a dream into reality through Piedmont Tech.
Thursday evening, speaker Ariana Cruz spoke of her dream to become an educator. She’s planning to complete her bachelor’s degree at Lander University. Tasha Lancaster, an administrative office technology major, also spoke Thursday evening about her journey to graduation.
McCurry encouraged and congratulated her fellow graduates at the end of her speech.
“Now go into the world and do big things,” she said.