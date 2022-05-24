Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources have a working relationship. If DNR is short in some areas, the sheriff’s office will help it and vice versa.
And with Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, the agencies are getting ready to hit the ground — or water — running to make sure boaters on Lake Greenwood stay safe while on the lake.
“When we’re on the water, we work with DNR just like we would another agency. We work together to try to locate a person/body, make sure they’re not somewhere else. They call their divers in and we kind of help with obtaining witnesses and whatever we can to help with the investigation,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Some people question why the sheriff’s office is patrolling the water in the first place. A majority of social media users expressed concerns that the sheriff’s office is trying to take DNR’s job, but Kelly has received quite a different response from the lake community. Those concerns were aired earlier this month when it was announced the sheriff’s office had bought a new 23-foot Stingray boat for lake patrols.
“We get a lot of compliments from the lake community. People are loving that we’re on the water. They say that helps control situations on the lake just by seeing us out here — a presence. We would never try to take over or do DNR’s job. I can’t answer for them, but if they get calls about drownings and other things at other lakes they have to go help respond. And the reason we got the boat, we have a lot of citizens from the lake community wanting us to be involved on the lake for their protection,” he said.
Just like patrolling the roadways, he said people who frequent the lake deserve the same kind of protection as those on land.
“We don’t pull resources from our regular uniform enforcement. If there’s a crime that happens on the lake, how are we going to get to it? We’d have to call DNR and see if they could meet us out there,” Kelly said.
And in some cases, it’s all about being in the right place at the right time.
“A couple years ago, me and another deputy were passing by a cove on the boat — I think it was the first year we re-implemented the program and I looked to my right and there was a girl under the water,” Capt. Scott Russ said.
Had they not been there, Russ said the girl more than likely would have died. That’s why behind the scenes, Russ works with officers to help them learn how to operate the boat and how to use the equipment. Officers were on the water last Friday performing various water emergency exercises.
“We’ve got several guys very proficient in operating the boat. They’re required to come to these trainings like today to learn operation and pull up the boats,” Kelly said. “We don’t patrol by ourselves – we’ve got two officers on the boat. If you’re having to deal with someone who’s intoxicated or just needs help, one person mans the boat and drives it and the other deals with the situation.”
“If it was a situation, say you had a barricaded suspect in a house, maybe they blocked off their drive with something but they lived on the lake. When we looked at getting the boat, we looked for a boat that could haul a team of guys and their gear, a K-9 unit and their gear to handle whatever situation we had from the water to the land. In this field of work, you’re always planning for what might happen,” Russ said.