A fatal disease among rabbits is worrying state Department of Natural Resources officials, the agency announced in a news release.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a contagious, nearly always fatal disease that affects all rabbits. Although humans aren't affected by the virus, they can spread it.
An outbreak of RHDV2 started in 2020 in the southwestern states, with cases reported in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Mexico and Florida, the DNR news release said. Symptoms among rabbits include a loss of appetite, lethargy, high fever, seizures, jaundice, bleeding from orifices, difficulty breathing and sudden death.
"This is a highly contagious disease that can persist in the environment for a very long time," said DNR Small Game Project Leader Michael Hook. "These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in wild rabbit populations."
The virus spreads through direct and indirect contact — either when a rabbit comes into contact with an infected rabbit or its urine or feces, or if it comes in contact with objects contaminated with the virus, including people who handle infected rabbits. Insects, birds, rodents, predators and pets have also spread RHDV2, the release said.
There are no approved vaccines for RHDV2 in the U.S., according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, so rabbit owners are urged to talk to a veterinarian about disease control protocols. Provide pet rabbits feed pellets or forage from unaffected states, and house rabbits off the ground if they're kept in outbuildings, the AVMA said.
Sick or dead rabbits should not be collected or handled, and anyone who finds a dead rabbit in the wild or in a running enclosure should leave the carcass and contact the local DNR conservation office. Sick or dead domestic rabbits should be taken to a local veterinarian for examination, the DNR release said.