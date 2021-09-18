The state Department of Natural Resources said nothing illegal took place during a dove hunt on Sept. 11 that left residents in the Wheatfield Drive area upset after stray pellets landed on them and their property.
DNR and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area that afternoon after birdshot pellets fell on people in the area.
Wheatfield Drive resident Okeava Bland said she initially thought the noise she heard was fireworks because she isn’t accustomed to hearing shooting. She said she and her daughter were hit with pellets, as were other neighbors, including a child on a trampoline.
A statement released by DNR says the hunt was voluntarily stopped because of safety and noise concerns.
Property owner Dwight Funderburk said Saturday’s hunt was the second dove hunt in that field and said nearby neighbors were told about the hunt. He also claimed there were shots being fired from another field nearby.
“Whether hunting continues or not will be up to the landowner,” DNR’s statement reads. “The landowner was not doing anything illegal – there is no state law or regulation in South Carolina mandating the minimum distance from other homes/property that a dove field on private land must be located.”
Bland said on Wednesday the property owner did reach out Tuesday to apologize for the disturbance. She hopes the hunt doesn’t happen again.
“Nobody should go through this,” she said, adding her nerves were still bad on Wednesday. “When you come home, you want to come home and relax and be safe, you know.”
Funderburk said as of Thursday there are no future plans.