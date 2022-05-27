DUE WEST — For the newest graduates of Dixie High School, the night wasn’t about the last five years, but rather the past 14. And Friday night, the diploma that each of the 82 students — now alumni — received was a symbol of the knowledge and skill they gained through their academic careers.
In their respective addresses to their classmates, salutatorian Jeffery Ryan Branyon and valedictorian William Bradley Ware encouraged everyone to go into the world with confidence and to step outside of their comfort zones.
Branyon said throughout their high school careers, the teachers stepped up to the plate to help them when their families weren’t able to help, whether it be during or after school.
“Today, teachers provide the foundation of education. Everything our teachers have taught us from kindergarten to our senior year will impact us in some way for the rest of our lives,” he said.
Those same teachers, he added, pushed them out of their comfort zones even when it might not have felt comfortable, but have benefited them in the future.
Much like Branyon, Ware credited the parents, teachers, coaches, and staff of Dixie High School for helping them get to where they are today.
For better or for worse, Ware said, the friends they’ve made have made an impact on their lives. Regardless of whether they further their education or go into the workforce, Ware encouraged his classmates to make connections and make an impact.
“Go into the world with confidence and make it your own,” he said.