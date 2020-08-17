The Dixie Drive-In in Greenwood is staying put at its longtime location at 600 Montague Ave. The restaurant made the announcement Saturday on Facebook.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support and kind words over the years and especially over the last few weeks,” the post said.
A Facebook post in July announcing the move garnered more than 500 comments and more than 1,000 shares on Facebook. Most comments shared memories of trips to the iconic Greenwood restaurant.
“It is also those comments and support that showed all parties involved that we need more than ever to come to an agreement that was mutually beneficial in order to keep The Dixie right where it has always been since 1959,” Saturday’s post said.
The Index-Journal reported in July negotiations between the Kerhoulas, owners of the Dixie, and the property owners, whose family members started the Dixie in 1959, had broken down. The Facebook post indicates negotiations started again.
“Our offer to purchase the property and building was accepted and we hope to close by the end of the month,” the post said.
A reporter reached out to Dixie Drive-In co-owner Gigi Kerhoulas Huskey for an interview but Huskey said she wouldn’t be available until later in the week.