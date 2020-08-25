It has been a roller coaster ride for the Dixie Drive-In this summer. From announcing the closure at its longtime location to the more recent post on Facebook that it would reopen at the same spot, many are asking: “When will the Dixie reopen?”
“I hope to be open within the next couple of weeks,” Gigi Kerhoulas Huskey, co-owner of the Dixie Drive-In, said. “We’ve just been closed too long.”
Huskey was reluctant to go into details on the negotiations between the property owners and herself — along with co-owner George Kerhoulas.
“Basically, I made them an offer to buy the property,” Huskey said. “We came to an agreement.”
The closing on the sale of the property is scheduled for the end of the month, she said.
When the Index-Journal reported in late July about the closing of the Dixie at its longtime location, readers expressed sadness and shared memories on social media about the Greenwood fixture.
“The community, I think, helped a lot — the outpouring of support that the community had for us and for the Dixie Drive-In,” Huskey said. “They were supporting us wherever we went. That was amazing.”
Huskey said residents reached out to offer their help while the Dixie contemplated its future.
“I don’t have enough words to thank the community,” Huskey said. “I think it is a win for the community.”
Huskey said she hopes to have the dining experience return to the iconic Greenwood restaurant.
“We hope to do more a normal Dixie dining,” Huskey said.
She said they are looking at how to make the Dixie dining experience better suited for social distancing. For those who don’t feel comfortable eating inside, she said curbside pickup will be an option. Huskey said they are exploring smartphone app-based ordering, like some other area restaurants are using.
“If my community will be patient, we are planning on doing some things,” Huskey said. “We don’t want to change too much because then it’s not the Dixie.”
Huskey said she hopes to set up a grand reopening soon.