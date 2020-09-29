While some artists are struggling to find gigs during the novel coronavirus pandemic, singer-musician Dixie Barnes says she’s busier than ever.
“With a lot of musicians taking a break because of COVID-19, I’ve actually been getting more gigs,” Barnes, 18, said.
“Every weekend in October, I have something,” Barnes said. “It feels good to be out there with my band. I have a lot going on.”
Barnes is one of the featured performers at the Catfish Feastival in Ware Shoals Oct. 9 and 10.
“When I was a little girl, I would go to the Catfish Feastival and sing along with recorded tracks,” Barnes said. “Now, I have my own band. I don’t want to be labeled as just country or pop. I want to make my dream come true and I’m going to Nashville in about a year.”
Barnes is a senior at Greenwood High School, with an effervescent personality and a strong stage presence.
Scheduled to perform with Barnes at the fall festival are bassist Nick Cane; guitarist Noah Hardin, and drummer Jonathan Titus.
Quarantine during the pandemic has given Barnes a chance to focus on songwriting. Her first EP, “Lies” is set to release Oct. 24 during a party at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood.
“I’m taking every opportunity I can to get my name out there and perform,” Barnes said. “My mom, Ruth, and my dad, Mike, are among my biggest supporters.”
Barnes said she started singing after having brain surgery for idiopathic intracranial hypertension, also called pseudotumor cerebri.
“I was diagnosed at age 9 and had surgery on my 10th birthday,” Barnes said. “I’ve always been that kid who wants to be on stage. My parents bought me a Wii and a karaoke game for it. I started singing along to a version of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ and my mom’s jaw dropped to the floor.”
From there, Barnes said she started singing in church. Now, her eclectic set lists include everything from Guns N’ Roses and Janis Joplin to Ariana Grande and Gretchen Wilson.
Having such a broad repertoire has made things such as her Sept. 9 livestreamed Hometown Hodges concert a lot of fun, Barnes said.
Rick Holland, chairman of the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival committee, said restrictions have eased during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the committee decided to pull this together in lieu of the annual Catfish Feastival being canceled in May amid the pandemic.
At that time, organizers opted to do food-only sales, Holland said, with most patrons opting for to-go plates or delivery within a certain radius.
“We’ve wanted to do something for the town and community,” Holland said, noting there will be food vendors, live music and amusement rides. “Expect catfish, catfish stew, hot dogs, funnel cakes, barbecue, popcorn and peanuts. Wear your masks and stay socially-distanced.”
Holland said it’s the first fall festival put on by the Feastival committee.
In order to have the festival, Holland said organizers had to get permission from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
“We had to complete a questionnaire and it had to be reviewed,” Holland said.