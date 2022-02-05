Districts attract, keep teachers amidst shortage through various means

A nationwide teacher shortage, coupled with fewer people training to become teachers, has school districts employing tried and true, and unique methods to recruit teachers.
Traditional job fairs on college campuses still allow districts to meet prospects face to face. “Grow our own” methods through teacher cadet and student teaching programs provide foot-in-the-door opportunities for college students and a chance for administrators to get to know a teacher before they sign a contract. Monetary incentives sometimes provide the push a candidate needs toward one district over another.
These are just some of the ways districts are hiring teachers.
Staffing classrooms
About 6,900 South Carolina teachers from the 2020-21 school year did not return to teach in their same district this school year, according to a report by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.
Many went to teach in other districts, but schools were still left with thousands of positions to fill.
Lakelands districts employ multiple methods to hire teachers.
Christi Louden, director of human resources in Greenwood School District 50, said the district attends about 10 outside recruitment events at colleges, but the district’s biggest recruitment tool is an annual fair, usually in January.
“What we do there is we publish that with all the schools across the state, all the education departments, and we also sometimes have local people that may be in other districts that may be interested in coming to Greenwood 50 and they will come as well,” Louden said.
“Each school will have a table set up, at least one administrator — sometimes they bring teachers — and they meet and greet the others, they do interviews on spot, we offer early contracts. So that’s our biggest recruitment tool is our recruitment fair for our teaching positions.”
Districts also levy partnerships with colleges.
Greenwood County School District 52’s most effective recruitment strategy is to have strong feeder programs, said Cathy Anderson, director of human resources and special projects.
One of those feeder programs, Anderson said, is what she called “growing our own” with the teacher cadet program at Ninety Six High, which has grown in recent years and allows students to get early experience when it comes to teaching.
They also partner with area universities, Lander University being the main source for many. Other college partnerships include Erskine College, Newberry College and Anderson University. Student teachers and students doing clinicals are able to get experience in schools and often want to return, and the arrangement allows administrators to see and get to know the prospects.
Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the college of education at Lander, said the college has “wonderful relationships” with district partners.
Students who major in education at the college have the opportunity to be in area schools beginning their freshman year so students can see a variety of schools and grades. This also gives those district partners an opportunity to interact with Lander’s students, Hunt-Barron said.
A state internship certificate has been extended to students earning bachelor degrees, so students who haven’t graduated from college but who have passed licensure exams and are doing well with coursework get paid to teach full time while doing their student teaching.
“You still get the support of the university, you still get your university supervisor, you still are completing your degree and taking that coursework, but you’re also a full-time employee for the district,” Hunt-Barron said. She said the university has 12 students this spring who are on internship certificates.
Most districts have teacher cadet programs for their high schoolers. Lori Brownlee-Brewton, assistant superintendent in Abbeville County School District, said the district has conversations with teacher cadets encouraging them to look into education as a career, but also encouraging them to return home to teach after college.
Hunt-Barron cited American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education research and said it indicates most teachers choose to work within 15 miles of their hometown. That speaks to the need to recruit in our own schools, she said.
Alternate certification is another method many districts take advantage of to hire talented teachers.
There are a lot of people who decided later in life to become an educator and go through alternative certification programs, such as PACE and Teachers of Tomorrow.
Those people have the knowledge of the subject, Anderson said. The schools and the alternate certification program help them fill in the gaps for classroom management, lesson plans and more.
McCormick County School District Superintendent Jaime Hembree said her district has many teacher assistants who have some college education or a degree in something other than education, and the district seeks to get those assistants certified.
“A lot of times our teacher assistants have been here, they know the ropes, they’re actually teaching kids, working with kids — they just don’t have the certification,” she said.
Sometimes what motivates teachers to come to districts also serves to keep them around.
Monetary incentives, such as sign-on bonuses, are used to attract teachers.
In District 50, any first-year teacher coming in gets a $1,500 sign-on bonus, and all other certified new hires (except administrators) receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent Fay Sprouse said the Ware Shoals district’s teacher appreciation and Christmas bonuses help give the district the edge needed to push a teacher to work for the district. This year, for example, employees received a $1,500 and $500 bonus.
Districts also work to sell themselves to prospects using the quality of the district and a “family” atmosphere.
Sprouse said they tell prospects to come to Ware Shoals if they like working in a family atmosphere and if they truly want to know they’ve made a difference in a child’s life. The small size of the district and the parts of it that are both rural and poverty-stricken offer that chance, she said.
In McCormick County, also a small district, school officials are working to tell the district’s story, said Suzanne Larsen, chief administrative officer.
“Once people get to us, they say ‘oh this is a wonderful, beautiful place to work,’ but maybe didn’t know that we existed because we’re so small,” she said.
Brownlee-Brewton said the Abbeville district is working on a district public relations campaign.
Another strategy to fill classrooms with good teachers is retaining and growing the teachers they already have. Monetary incentives work toward that goal, as do emphasizing administrative support and professional development.
Brownlee-Brewton said the Abbeville district works to provide any support teachers need in-house, including professional development opportunities and a new employee assistance program.
McCormick County School District has a recently formed recruitment and retention team, made up of teachers and administrators led by Larsen, that looks at how to recruit new teachers and grow existing ones.
What do new teachers want?
Chase Maxwell is a senior at Lander and student teacher at Woodfields Elementary on an internship. Asked what he and other prospects want in a future school, said first he wants to feel welcome.
Being a new teacher is scary, he said in likening teaching in college to running a track meet and a career in teaching to running a marathon.
“Just going into a school can make you feel small,” he said, and it’s the small things, like a ‘hello’ in the morning that can make the difference.
More concretely, he said he desires the opportunity to grow and the opportunity to obtain a master’s degree at a free or reduced rate. Afterschool work for extra pay, or just an opportunity to get involved in a school extracurricular, such as a running club, are also pluses. He said he’d heard from current teachers that sign-on bonuses helped sway their opinion when looking for a job.
Lander senior Damiya Todd, student teaching at Rice Elementary, said she’s looking for a school that will help her.
“As a first-year teacher, I know it can be very hard or stressful trying to learn or adjust to the new school system that you’re going to be working at,” Todd said.
“I also am going to be looking for a supportive staff.”
Being paired with a great mentor is also vital, she said, as well as honesty from administrators. She wants to hear the good and bad about the school, plus feedback on what she’s doing well as a teacher and what needs work.
Todd and Maxwell said feeling welcome and having a welcoming culture are important.
They each said a morning “hello” from the school secretary would make a difference to them.
Dearth of teachers
The teacher shortage in South Carolina is backed by numbers.
Dean Hunt-Barron said last year from South Carolina institutions, 2,226 education students graduated, but there were 6,927 openings in the state.
Enrollment in teacher education has declined by a third nationwide since 2010, she said, though the education pipeline at Lander has increased, with double the number of students in teacher education now than there were in 2017.
“So I think from our perspective, what we would like to see, what we would love to have, is more students coming in middle and high school thinking about education as a wonderful opportunity for a career and having those students pursue that as they go into college, because right now there are so many opportunities throughout our state and, really, throughout the nation, we just have a real need for teachers,” Hunt-Barron said.
Many pointed out a perception problem regarding the profession.
Anderson in Ninety Six suggested there needs to be an “overhauling” of the education system to get it where it needs to be. Teacher salaries have traditionally been low and the profession has been seen as a low totem job, she said, even though teachers carry one of the most important jobs there is. Educating children affects things such as business and industry, Anderson said.
Every job, every career path has negative aspects, Anderson said, and educators need to be careful about how they portray the profession.
Hunt-Barron said the messaging that being a teacher is a thankless job needs to be counteracted “because I think it’s filled with wonderful rewards and it’s a really viable career,” she said.
Brownlee-Brewton said negative press and the way people perceive education are working against recruiting.
Low pay and burnout were each mentioned by district officials as factors in the shortage of teachers.
Brownlee-Brewton pointed out that counterparts who also graduate with a four-year degree often start a new job making much more than traditional teachers, especially in the Southeast.
Teachers juggle and wear many hats in their careers, and having to do so much with so little can lead to burnout, she said.
“Teachers are asked to do a lot,” Todd said.
“Any job you’re asked to do a lot, but a lot of stuff we do and it’s not appreciated or recognized or we’re not being paid for it.”
Anderson said people can’t lose sight of the real reason teachers do what they do, adding she still has the same passion for children she had in 1983 when she entered her first classroom.
Todd, who has wanted to teach since third grade, said even though COVID dealt a big hit to education, she hasn’t lost the teaching spirit.
Maxwell started as an engineering major, then switched to a math major, then found out he loved teaching the content more than he enjoyed doing it.
He wants to teach to be a light in students’ lives.
Teachers, Todd said, deserve more credit than they receive.