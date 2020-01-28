Members of the state Senate subcommittee on education continue to debate the 60-plus page education reform bill that would change students start dates, create a teacher bill of rights, institute vouchers that would allow public money to pay for private schools or programs, raise teacher pay by $3,000 and extend teachers’ 190-day contracts by five planning days.
A pair of recent Greenwood County School District 50 teachers of the year — Meredith Schwendemann and Lee Ann Starnes — support the bill, but they remain concerned about funding for the measure.
“My concern with the bill of rights and other items currently in the legislature is that our senators and representatives will pass measures to try and improve education across the state, but they will fail to fund it sufficiently,” said Starnes, the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year and a fourth-grade teacher at Mathews Elementary.
Without proper funding, Starnes foresees school districts being unable “to hire enough high-quality teachers and support staff to make the bill of rights a reality.”
Proper funding for public schools would allow districts to be able to recruit and hire mental health professionals, student resource officers, needed support staff and teachers, Starnes said.
“Items in the bill of rights such as a duty-free lunch, and an unencumbered planning time require additional teachers and/or administrators,” she said
Starnes and Schwendemann want to see an end to the ongoing teacher shortage in South Carolina. The $3,000 proposed raise for the states’ public school teachers could help recruit quality educators into the profession by making the pay more competitive, said Schwendermann, a biology teacher at Emerald High and the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
“At the end of the day, the classroom teacher has the most powerful impact on student academic success and we need ways to encourage the best and brightest to enter into the education profession,” she said.
Schwendermann does not support the provision for vouchers, wanting funds instead focused on public education.
“If we can’t fund public education, we can’t hire the people we want to hire,” she said. “Everything comes back to money.”
Money seems to be the most controversial facet of the bill, and while Schwendermann and Starnes are confident that improving the teacher bill of rights is a step in the right direction, they point out how the lack of funding will put a strain on teachers.
“With our teacher shortage only looking to get worse in the near future, something has to be done, and things can only change if we talk about the issues,” Schwendermann said. “If what is best for students, and by default, what is best for teachers is at the core of their decisions, I think they can make real progress. But ultimately, it comes down to funding.”