Ameca Thomas, a longtime Laurens County School District 55 educator and Laurens High graduate, was named the district’s next superintendent during the Board of Trustees’ meeting Monday.
Superintendent Stephen Peters announced his intentions to step down at the end of the school year during the board’s November meeting. Peters, who was hired on April 6, 2016, plans to relocate to Georgia with his wife, Angela.
Thomas, a National Board Certified Teacher and former school district Teacher of the Year, will work closely with Peters in the coming months before she takes the reins on July 1.
“I appreciate the Board of Trustees’ support and I will do everything possible to continue the good work of Dr. Peters and the Laurens 55 district,” Thomas said in a released statement. “We’ve made progress, but we know there’s a lot of work ahead to get our students, our schools and our community to where they need to be. That’s my goal.”
Thomas has 18 years of education experience and currently serves as assistant superintendent.
“I have every confidence that she is the right person, at the right time, to bring this community together to move forward,” Peters said in a released statement.
Thomas received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winthrop University and master’s degrees from Columbia College and Furman University. She has a doctorate in K-12 education administration from Walden University.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Thomas ready to take the reins as superintendent of Laurens 55,” board chairman Robby Bell said in a released statement. “She is a product of the Laurens 55 school system, she has worked across this school system and she knows our strengths and our challenges. She is the ideal candidate to help us continue to move forward.”