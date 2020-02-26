Out with the old, in with the new.
Greenwood County School District 50 partnered with Rhodes Branding — a K-12 marketing agency in Columbia — to assist in the district’s re-visioning process.
Superintendent Steve Glenn and the district’s Board of Trustees began discussions of rebranding the district while on a daylong retreat in August of 2019.
Earlier this month, Glenn confirmed the board was looking for a partner to start the district’s rebranding process, and that they had issued a request for proposal document — a formal bidding document made by a company or agency interested in procurement of a commodity or service.
“A cost-effective and inclusive process that involves our community every step of the way are the two most important factors for our district with this project,” Glenn said in the district’s announcement release. “Our goal is to create a new vision for our school district starting with the refining of the district’s visual identity.”
Rhodes Branding will assist in developing a new logo and color palette, as well as updates to the district’s current messaging.
“We want our new vision to reflect the excellence and innovation taking place in our classrooms and we believe this process will help us identify our current vision and show us where we have room to improve, Glenn said in the district’s announcement release.”
The re-visioning process is expected to be completed early this summer. The district will take in consideration input from focus groups, surveys, the school board, parents, teachers, students and meetings for members of the community.
“We are delighted to partner with Greenwood School District 50 on this important initiative,” Dan Wyar, Rhodes Branding director of operations, said in the district’s announcement release. “Superintendent Glenn’s student-centered vision and approach aligns with our values and we are thrilled to be a part of this project and help bring District 50’s new vision to life.”
The district’s survey regarding the re-visioning process is currently online and available for residents to complete at surveymonkey.com/r/6TLSJYT.