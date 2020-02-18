Greenwood County School District 52 is discussing the implementation of a modified school calendar similar to what District 50 approved in November. The calendar would include two-week remediation breaks every nine weeks and shorten summer break by four weeks.
Superintendent Rex Ward noted the only key difference will be that Ninety Six students will not have the Monday after Good Friday off. To make up for the day off, at the end of the year students would be released on Thursday and teachers would be released on Friday. Releasing students earlier would give them an extra day of summer break considering they would have to come back to school on “the second week of July.”
“A lot of it (implementing the calendar) has to do with providing students and teachers with breaks to reduce stress and burnout,” Ward said.
Schools would begin to operate on the modified calendar during the 2021-22 school year and would run on a traditional calendar next school year.
The Frank Russell Technology Center played a role in Ward considering the calendar because he felt if he did not propose the calendar then 25% of Ninety Six’s students would not be able to go the center at the beginning of first semester because District 50’s year will begin July 22 in 2021. Greenwood County’s three school districts share the center.
“If we start the third Monday of August, my kids miss three weeks of instruction at the career center,” he said.
The next step for the district is to gather feedback from the community. Residents may attend either of their public forums, which are at 6 p.m. today in the Ninety Six High School cafeteria and 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Ninety Six Elementary School cafeteria. A survey about the modified schedule is also available on District 52’s website located under the important links tab.
“Change is hard for everybody,” Ward said. “Everybody is not going to agree on this schedule. At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for all students.”