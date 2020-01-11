On Thursday, Greenwood County School District 50 Board of Trustees conducted a six-month evaluation of Steve Glenn’s tenure as district superintendent.
“We conducted an interim evaluation of the superintendent that is basically following his contract that he has with us,” Board Chairman David Trent said. “Just kind of a very informal evaluation of him and just a good frank conversation with the superintendent and all the other board members.”
Glenn started as superintendent in July, he took over the position after former superintendent Darrell Johnson retired in December of 2018.
Glenn’s most notable endeavor as superintendent thus far is the implementation of a modified calendar that will shorten summer break and give students and faculty two weeks breaks every nine weeks. The calendar will begin during the 2021-22 school year and continue through the 2022-23 school year — the 2020-21 school year will operate on a traditional calendar.
“Overall, the Board is pleased with the work of Superintendent Glenn and his staff,” Trent said in a released statement. “We look forward to working with Dr. Glenn as we continue to improve and advance the mission of our district during this school year and into the future. We remain committed to providing the best possible education to all children in our district.”
Glenn will receive a more formal evaluation at the end of the year, Trent said.