NINETY SIX — School lunch will continue to be free in Greenwood County School District 52, but under a different program than it has been for the past two years.
The district has applied for and been approved for the Community Eligibility Provision program, a federal program that allows eligible schools to provide free breakfast and lunch for students. The federal government's program that provided free meals for schools was implemented because of COVID-19, but has not been renewed.
Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director, discussed the program with the board and said he and the district’s food service director compared this program with the previous school lunch system and found CEP would be more beneficial for the district.
Macke also talked to the board about a change that will make eight positions on a step-based salary schedule instead of a salary schedule based on years of experience. That change will make those positions more competitive with the private sector. Those eight positions are teacher assistant, school secretary, custodian, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, IT assistant, network administrator and food service operator.
In other business:
The board approved hiring two teachers.
New board member Jay Reynolds was sworn in.
The board elected its officers for the year. Ray Jackson will be chairperson, Dr. Bryan Green will serve as vice chairperson and Reynolds will be secretary.
