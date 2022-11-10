District 52 board Nov. 8, 2022
The Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees met Tuesday evening.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County School District 52’s board of trustees voted Tuesday evening to provide a bonus to employees for working through the pandemic.

The $1,500-per-person bonus, referred to as a retention stipend by the district, will be paid for using ESSER money, federal funds provided during the pandemic.

