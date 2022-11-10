Greenwood County School District 52’s board of trustees voted Tuesday evening to provide a bonus to employees for working through the pandemic.
The $1,500-per-person bonus, referred to as a retention stipend by the district, will be paid for using ESSER money, federal funds provided during the pandemic.
Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director, said Tuesday the stipend was to reward work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every employee at all levels had increased workloads and responsibilities, he said.
Board members remarked the stipend was needed and a great idea.
“This system is ballin’,” Ray Pilgrim said. “I think we should go ahead and do something to keep what we’ve got.”
Greenwood School District 50 is also paying its employees a bonus out of ESSER money.
In other business:
The board approve an overnight athletic trip as well as the 2023-24 school year calendar.
The board approved a handful of policies on second reading. The first policy, IMDA, would require the district to recognize certain patriotic exercises. The second policy, IMDB, dictates what flags and state and federal mottos should be displayed. The third, IHAC, defines social studies education and the final policy, AC, deals with non-discrimination and equal opportunity.
The board received first reading of a policy regarding first aid and emergency care. The policy dictates how school officials will act in a medical emergency for a student. The policy will also dictate how the district will follow do not resuscitate orders. The district’s policy will not be final until it is voted on during a second reading.
