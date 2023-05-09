District 52 to operate on half day Friday From staff reports May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood School District 52 will have a half day on Friday, May 12.The district announced the change was made because of the time and location of the visitation and funeral for Edgewood Middle School student Carson McDonald, who died last week.Ninety Six primary and elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and Edgewood Middle and Ninety Six High will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Friday.The half day will take the place of a previously scheduled half day on Wednesday, May 31. That day will now be a full school day.“We were deeply saddened by the passing of an Edgewood Middle School student last week,” Superintendent Beth Taylor said in a news release.“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the family in the difficult days ahead. Our district has been communicating with the family to provide support and assistance moving forward.” Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Most read news Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition