NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 is taking on additional debt for the next fiscal year to make capital improvements, but district officials are confident taxes won’t need to be raised.
The district’s bonded indebtedness is increasing from $1,994,320 to $2,752,134 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Property tax millage, officials say, will stay the same.
The additional bonds are planned to be used for capital improvements at the site of the old Ninety Six High School.
“We’ve got to keep our facilities up to date, we’ve got to keep them safe, and we’ve got to have money to do that, and that’s why we’re doing this,” Superintendent Rex Ward said. “To better our facilities and to make sure everybody’s safe and we’re up to date.”
“Our financial advisor and bond attorney assured us that what we were levying is sufficient millage to meet our debt payment for this year, and it’s based on the assessed value provided by the county treasurer and the county auditor,” Ward said.
Sharon Setzer, who has been the district’s finance director but is departing for another job, said within the current millage, the district is able to issue additional bonds.
She, too, said that bond attorneys and financial advisors assured the district that millage does not need to be increased, “because that wasn’t what we wanted to do.”
The District 52 school board has not approved the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Third reading will be in June, when the board will vote on the adoption of the budget.
A draft of the budget shows revenue totals at $14,275,105, with matching expenditures. The budget amount is a 2.39% decrease from the 2020-21 fiscal year.