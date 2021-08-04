Greenwood County School District 52 will have an e-learning day later this month.
Students in Ninety Six will not attend school on Aug. 25 and will complete e-learning assignments from home that day.
A flyer posted by the district states that students will take home Chromebooks in anticipation of this day, and assignments will be posted to Google Classroom or Class Dojo.
Completion of the work will count as attendance. Teachers will be available that day via email or Dojo.
Greenwood County School District 50 has also announced an e-learning day on Aug. 13.