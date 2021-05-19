Greenwood County School District 52 trustees decided to take legal action against students vaping.
The district plans to file a lawsuit against a handful of tobacco and vaping companies related to students and e-cigarette use, with the expectation that lawsuits from across the state and country might be joined in the future as multi-district litigation.
The Ninety Six school board voted unanimously May 11 to join the effort and retain The Solomon Law Group, along with Frazier PLC and the White & Story law firm.
The district will be filing a lawsuit against JUUL Labs Inc., Altria Group Inc., Altria Client Services LLC, Altria Group Distribution Company, Nu Mark LLC, Philip Morris USA Inc, and other unnamed individuals, according to a press release.
Superintendent Rex Ward said students vaping is a problem everywhere.
“It’s a big problem in our school system, and we feel like that it needs to be addressed in some form or fashion and we have this opportunity to join this suit as a plaintiff and our board decided that it would be a good move to try to at least find a way to try to curb it in some form or fashion, to curb students vaping in some form or fashion,” Ward said.
Attorney Alex Sherard, who represents the school district as general counsel, said the district is filing the lawsuit “to recover damages from these defendants through their marketing efforts and through introducing their product of vape pens or vaping devices to the district’s students.”
Because of this, he said, the district has been left to pick up the pieces by implementing disciplinary measures, punishing students and ensuring students aren’t vaping on campus.
District resources — taxpayer dollars, Sherard pointed out — are being diverted to rid vaping devices from the students and campuses, he said.
Ward said vaping poses a danger to students.
“This is worse than tobacco,” he said. “One little container of Juul is like smoking 21 cigarettes. It’s a situation that we think we need to address.”