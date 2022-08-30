NINETY SIX — The future of the old Ninety Six High School facility is a little closer after the Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees made a few decisions Monday evening.
The district’s finance director, Andrew Macke, led a presentation and discussion amongst the board on Monday regarding capital improvement projects.
The board voted to hire a construction manager at risk to explore renovating the school property.
Macke discussed two major projects facing the district: the old high school and the current primary school.
The decision facing the board is whether to demolish the old high school and build a new fieldhouse or renovate the current building.
Discussions from a previous committee to discuss the project came up, and Dr. Bryan Green said the committee discovered it would be cheaper to renovate than to build a new building, which would cost more for less square footage.
The primary school is the second of the large projects facing the district.
Macke said it’s time to make plans to move forward with the school — upgrading, combining schools, a new building, for example, are options.
Macke said the two methods of funding capital projects would include general obligation bonds and the capital improvement fund.
Other funding sources mentioned include the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax, grant funding and state funding that has gone toward rural school districts.
The district’s current debt millage, subtracting debt owed relating to the current high school and middle school building, would bring in $850,000 each year.
The board voted to move forward with issuing those bonds.
Capital projects on a list for next year that was presented to the board included:
Security fence around elementary school — $80,000
New playground equipment at primary school — $100,000
Canopies in front of elementary school for drop-off — $40,000
Security systems at primary and elementary schools — $270,000 apiece
Repair retractable wall at high school — $10,000
Maintenance truck — $20,000
The total cost for those projects is $790,000.
