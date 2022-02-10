The Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees pose for a photo with a copy of school board ethical principles. From left are Ray Jackson, Ray Pilgrim, Kevin Campbell, Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman.
NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 is upping its multi-lingual learning teacher to full-time.
The board of trustees approved the change in the position from part-time to full-time on Tuesday evening during its regularly called meeting.
The teacher would work with students in the districts who do not speak English as their primary language.
Superintendent Rex Ward said most English learners in the district are on the lower end of the English proficiency scale.
Ward said the district is recommending the change “to give these students more attention and meet the requirements mandated by the federal judicial system and the United States department of education.”
In other business:
The board approved two overnight field trips for the wrestling team. One is in Columbia for the individual upper state finals on Feb. 18 and the second is in Anderson for the individual state finals on Feb. 25-27.
Ward updated the board on the filing dates for the May 10 election for two school board seats, currently held by Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman. The filing period will begin Feb. 25 at noon and will close on March 11 at 5 p.m.
The board held two executive sessions. The first was regarding appointment of superintendent and the second was related to contract negotiations and employee discipline.
