NINETY SIX — A new sprinkler system will be installed at the Ninety Six High School baseball and softball fields.
The Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees met Tuesday evening and approved a contract for the work.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 10:16 pm
Athletic director B.J. Wertz spoke to the board about the project and said the system will be changed from a hydraulic sprinkler system to an electric one. The current system was installed in 1996, he said.
He said instead of replacing valves in the current system, the district sought quotes to replace the system.
The board voted to award the contract to the lowest bidder, Goffs Landscaping. The bid was for $9,466.53.
The work will have a one-year warranty and the company has done work on the fields before, Wertz said.
The idea of switching the system from hydraulic to electric was first brought to the board in April, but no vote was taken then.
Tuesday’s vote passed 4-0, with board member Dr. Bryan Green absent.
In other business:
The board approved two overnight field trip requests. One was for the Edgewood Middle School Beta Club and the second was for the Ninety Six High School agriculture.
The board approved a policy revision that will give five minutes to those who chose to speak before the board during its public participation portion of the meeting. Speakers previously got three minutes.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Paul Spadaro presented state standardized test results to the board.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
