District 52 discusses project, policy change By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Mar 9, 2022 Comments Superintendent Rex Ward, center, speaks during Tuesday's board meeting. Listening at left is Ray Jackson and at right is Kevin Campbell. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Lt. Mac Boudreau, left, introduced Kristen Avey as the new school resource officer for Ninety Six High School. SUBMITTED NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 trustees discussed a handful of items Tuesday.The board took no final votes on any items, but discussed two topics that will come up for a vote in the future.Superintendent Rex Ward talked about issues with the sprinkler systems on the baseball and softball fields, which he said involves sediment affecting hydraulic valves.Ward said he will bring to the board bids for a project to change the system from hydraulic to electric, which he said should cost more than $10,200.The board also heard about changes to the policy dictating safety plans and drills.Director of human resources and special projects Cathy Anderson explained some of the changes, which the district is already practicing, such as monthly assessments of safety equipment.Under the changes, there must be certain safety plans for outdoor gatherings. Anderson said there is a plan for the football stadium and other fields.The policy also requires at least two active shooter drills annually. Anderson said District 52 already does four per year.In other business: The board was introduced to Kristen Avey, a new school resource officer for Ninety Six High School.Ward spoke briefly about a recent visit from Cognia, the district's accrediting body. The board approved a handful of teacher contracts for Ninety Six Primary School, a science teacher for Ninety Six High and an ESOL instructor for the district. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.