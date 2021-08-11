NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 plans to expand its recent summer school and offer a new afterschool program with its federal COVID-19 relief money.
The district’s plan for the use of more than $4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money was laid out for the district’s board of trustees on Tuesday evening.
The district must spend the $4,012,870 by the end of September 2022, and must use 20% of it — or $802,574 — to combat learning loss in students.
The district is going above that percentage. Assistant Superintendent Paul Spadaro said more than $1.2 million has been budgeted to go toward learning loss.
The application including the district’s plan hasn’t been submitted yet, Superintendent Rex Ward said, but the district will submit it sometime this week.
The plan as presented Tuesday night includes funds for instructional materials, professional development and Read 180 and Math 180 programs.
A math instructional coach is included, a position Spadaro said would benefit the district in helping students and teachers master mathematical standards.
The district is also looking to spend some of the funds on an afterschool tutoring program, which would be run like the recent summer school program.
“Should be no excuse for students not to be able to come to our programs because we’re providing transportation, so we’re going to target those students and catch them up during our after school tutoring program taking place at all four schools in our district,” Spadaro said.
The district also plans to spend ESSER funds to continue the summer school program, which Spadaro said was successful this year with a good turnout.
Some of the funds are also planned to go toward students’ social-emotional learning.
Spadaro mentioned students haven’t had a normal school year in a while, with COVID-19 sending them home in March 2020 and causing hybrid schedules, and the new modified calendar being implemented this year.
ESSER money is also budgeted for IT, maintenance and special education.
The board also discussed Tuesday evening the upcoming superintendent search. Ward announced last month that he will retire in June 2022.
Alex Sherard with the White and Story law firm made a presentation to the board about the superintendent search, which he called an “arduous process” and a process that “takes a lot of time and attention.”
Guidance he gave included determining what entity would conduct the search, an agency or law firm, for example. He also suggested the board figure out a timeline for the search: when the board would like to put out a job posting, when to hold interviews, when the board wants to make a final decision.
He also discussed community involvement and engagement, mentioning surveys or forums as ways to get community input.
After an executive session, the board voted to allow White and Story to lead the superintendent search.
In other business, the board approved implementing state-mandated minimums for price of adult meals, gave preliminary approval to an indoor percussion trip to Dayton, Ohio, for World Championships, approval for an FFA trip to Indiana, and approved a clear bag policy for athletic events.
All votes passed 4-0, with board member Ray Jackson absent.