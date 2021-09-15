NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 discussed COVID-19 protocols from the state health department on Tuesday evening.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control released last week updated protocols and procedures guidance for schools, which included optional loosening of restrictions on quarantine periods for students.
Superintendent Rex Ward said he and the board both want to get kids back into school as quickly as possible.
“There’s not a perfect plan to please everybody, there’s not,” Ward said.
“And everybody’s got different opinions and I understand that, but we’re trying to figure out a way to get the kids back in as quick as possible but as safe as possible.”
The updated guidance includes criteria to return to school under multiple circumstances, based upon whether an individual is a close contact, asymptomatic or with symptoms, vaccinated or unvaccinated, etc.
For example, a person who is not fully vaccinated and is identified as a close contact of a person with COVID-19 may return to school after 10 days under the shortened quarantine if they report no symptoms, or return after seven days if they report no symptoms and have a negative COVID-19 test taken on day five or later.
Some of the new guidelines do require students wear a mask at school if they return before the end of the full quarantine period, such as the above example. If an unvaccinated close contact student returns before the full 14 days of quarantine, they should “strictly adhere to mask-wearing through 14 days after the date of last exposure.”
The shortened quarantine is just an option — those who wish not to test or wear a mask can remain home through the entire quarantine.
Attorney Alex Sherard with White and Story LLC said during the meeting that in the firm’s legal opinion, those changes do not constitute a mask mandate because it is just an option.
A motion to follow DHEC’s new guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation passed unanimously.
The board briefly discussed vaccine bonuses or incentives that have been implemented in other school districts, where staff members are paid a certain bonus for proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Ward said he recommended against the bonus.
“I’m just going to be straight honest with you, my personal feeling, we don’t have as much money as all these other districts and we’ve got a whole bunch of needs,” he said.
“Vaccination is something personal and I don’t think we need to spend taxpayer money because somebody’s taking a shot. But I do understand on the flip side that they took the shot so they could stay in school and teach. I got that side of the story, too.”
Multiple board members agreed with Ward.
“I agree, I don’t think we need to pay people a reward for driving 55 miles an hour in the speed limits and I don’t think we need to pay them for brushing their teeth, so I think that money’s better spent elsewhere,” said Chairperson Kevin Campbell.
Board member Jeff Chapman agreed, adding that “the benefit of being inoculated had been reduced now because if you are inoculated and you’re a close contact you still have to go through very similar protocols.”
The board also received information from Ward regarding teacher pay for dual-modality instruction, where a teacher is teaching both in person and virtually.
In other business:
- The board tabled a discussion of extracurricular activities communication and practices.
- The board approved Campbell as the board’s delegate for the S.C. School Boards Association 2021 delegate assembly.
- The board authorized the district to begin the RFQ and advertisement process to hire a construction manager at risk.
- The board authorized the district to hire a secondary math instructional coach for the 2022-23 school year.
- The board approved updates to policies IKF (graduation requirements) and IKA (grading/assessment systems).