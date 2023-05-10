NINETY SIX — Employees in Greenwood School District 52 could see an increase in pay next year.
The district’s board of trustees had first reading of the 2023-24 budget, which includes pay increases across the board.
The budget presented to the board is balanced, with revenues and expenditures equaling $16,523,118.
Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director, outlined the budget details.
When it comes to revenue, there will be an increase in local revenue coming from fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements and a small increase in property tax revenues. Macke did tell the board this was likely just a one-year increase, as the district will be affected by the Fujifilm closure beginning in 2025.
When it comes to expenditures, the district is budgeting a 4% increase to each step on the salary scales, excluding bus drivers and food service workers because they are paid hourly.
The increase would raise the minimum teacher salary to $44,564, which will be $2,056 higher than the proposed state minimum salary at $42,500.
Food service and bus drivers also see an increase in the proposed budget. The budget includes a $2-per-hour increase for food service workers and a 25% state-mandated increase for bus drivers.
In the proposed budget, the district will also provide a $250 perfect attendance bonus to employees, a payout of sick days over 90 accumulated days and five additional contract days for assistant varsity football coaches.
Tuesday’s meeting was just the first reading of the budget, and it is not approved until a subsequent reading.
In other business, the board approved one hire for a middle school social studies teacher.
