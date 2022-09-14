NINETY SIX — School capital projects are on the docket.
Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees on Tuesday approved a bond resolution to fund $850,000 worth of projects.
Finance attorney Theodore DuBose said the bond, which is essentially a loan paid off using tax revenue, will be paid off in the spring.
The board met last month to discuss capital projects.
The list of projects for next year included a security fence around the elementary school, new playground equipment at the primary school, canopies in front of the primary school, security systems at the primary and elementary schools, repair to the retractable wall at the high school and a maintenance truck.
Those projects totaled $790,000.
In other business, Superintendent Beth Taylor told the board an administrative rule in the district has been updated to allow the district to admit non-resident students “whose parents or legal guardian own real property within the geographic confines of the district, but otherwise do not reside in the district.” The property must have an assessed value of $2,000 or more, and the parent or legal guardian must own the property in their individual capacity.
The board also approved an overnight field trip for the district’s FFA students.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.