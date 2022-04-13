District 52 board
Greenwood School District 52 board chairman Kevin Campbell and board members Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman listen to a presentation during the board meeting. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 trustees discussed a handful of topics Tuesday.

The board ended up not voting on a sprinkler system for the baseball and softball fields after a motion to table the discussion failed.

Superintendent Rex Ward said in March that the sprinkler system at the fields is having issues involving sediment affecting hydraulic valves.

Ward brought bids to the board, but a few board members had unanswered questions.

Chairperson Kevin Campbell asked about any guarantees on the project to ensure the work would not need to be repeated soon.

Board member Jeff Chapman said he had questions about the bid process as well.

Campbell and Chapman were the only two to vote to table the issue.

Board members Bryan Green and Ray Jackson voted against the tabling.

Board member Ray Pilgrim was not in the meeting at the time and did not vote.

Superintendent Rex Ward said the lowest bidder’s wife works for the district.

Following discussion, a vote on the bids and project did not occur.

In other business:

  • The board heard a budget presentation from Andrew Macke, the board’s finance director.
  • The board approved second reading of a policy regarding safety plans and drills.
  • The board approved overnight field trips for the Ninety Six High School golf team and the Edgewood Middle School academic challenge team.
  • The board approved the annual update of the 2021-22 strategic plan and approved the 2022-23 strategic plan.
  • The board heard from Ward about a proposed policy change regarding staff vacation.

