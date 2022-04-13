District 52 board of trustees discusses projects, policy changes By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Greenwood School District 52 board chairman Kevin Campbell and board members Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman listen to a presentation during the board meeting. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 trustees discussed a handful of topics Tuesday.The board ended up not voting on a sprinkler system for the baseball and softball fields after a motion to table the discussion failed.Superintendent Rex Ward said in March that the sprinkler system at the fields is having issues involving sediment affecting hydraulic valves.Ward brought bids to the board, but a few board members had unanswered questions.Chairperson Kevin Campbell asked about any guarantees on the project to ensure the work would not need to be repeated soon.Board member Jeff Chapman said he had questions about the bid process as well.Campbell and Chapman were the only two to vote to table the issue.Board members Bryan Green and Ray Jackson voted against the tabling.Board member Ray Pilgrim was not in the meeting at the time and did not vote.Superintendent Rex Ward said the lowest bidder’s wife works for the district.Following discussion, a vote on the bids and project did not occur.In other business:The board heard a budget presentation from Andrew Macke, the board’s finance director.The board approved second reading of a policy regarding safety plans and drills.The board approved overnight field trips for the Ninety Six High School golf team and the Edgewood Middle School academic challenge team.The board approved the annual update of the 2021-22 strategic plan and approved the 2022-23 strategic plan.The board heard from Ward about a proposed policy change regarding staff vacation. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Lander adds new face-to-face option Apr 12, 2022 I Am Lander 150: The educational influence of Samuel Lander continues Apr 12, 2022 Greenwood Promise appoints three new board members Apr 12, 2022 Delgado named City Administrator in Laurens Apr 12, 2022 Latest News +8 Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership Jimmy Page rejected offer to feature on Ozzy Osbourne's album Robert Eggers wants Willem Dafoe to be in his Nosferatu remake Hayley Mills thinks that television will beat the watching movies in the cinema +8 Stocks edge higher, Delta leads gains in travel companies Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeMan wanted in Greenwood bank robbery captured at Greenville strip club'Everybody wins': District 50 searches for school resource officersPolice seek bank robber who took cash from Greenwood Wells FargoUncovered: Chief justice bars former SC judge from handling foreclosure cases after Uncovered probeUNCOVERED: A Greenwood judge auctioned foreclosed properties. His wife and children bought dozens.World War II veteran's remains return for final restSecond man faces animal ill-treatment charge in Abbeville County dog caseGreenwood PD revisiting cases gone coldHuskey brings Sled Dawg Brewery to Uptown 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Police: Man who stalked attorney Bakari Sellers arrested South Carolina's McMaster amasses $5M for 2022 reelection Uncovered: A speeding truck near Sumter. An elderly woman left in a ditch. The mystery of Ada Wright. SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan SC House on traditional week before Easter spring break CNN News How to fix your sleeping position to relieve back pain Finnish and Swedish leaders hold press conference as they consider joining NATO World leader describes Putin's mindset during meeting yesterday Monday Night Weather Update