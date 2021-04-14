NINETY SIX — Online learning isn’t going away, and soon parents of Ninety Six schools’ students will be able to see what virtual classes will look like for next school year.
At Tuesday’s Greenwood County School District 52 board meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Paul Spadaro showed the board a presentation on the upcoming Low Country Virtual Academy. This new program for the 2021-22 school year will provide a shared teaching service with other counties, Spadaro said.
“It’s about collaboration. We’re not going at this alone,” he said. “We were kind of scrambling to get things together this year. We learned a lot of things — what to do and what not to do.”
This new program will provide a full-time, online learning option for students from kindergarten up to eighth grade, with supplemental learning options for students from grades 9-12 for classes not offered in the schools.
Ninety Six will serve as the face of the program, Spadaro said, which will have a leadership team made up of representatives from each county involved. That team will decide what teachers to hire, and each participating district pays a flat subscriber fee, along with a per-seat cost.
Spadaro said he’s still figuring out what the cost will be since it’s based on enrollment numbers. A facts-and-questions section and other information about the Low Country Virtual Academy will be available on the district’s website by the end of the week, so parents can learn more.
Next, board member Bryan Green explained the ad hoc committee formed to figure out what to do with the old high school building determined the costs of knocking the building down and building new structures would be too high. Instead, Green said they’re aiming to demolish about 40% of the building and renovate the remainder, though plans are still in the works.
A builder and contractor are coming out April 20 to discuss further details, Green said.
“Although a nice, new building would be great, we certainly get more square footage by renovating the existing building,” he said.
Henderson Rowe, the high school’s agricultural education teacher, pitched to the board the idea of starting a small school farm in an unused plot of land behind the high school. He proposed fencing off a nearby hill and moving a greenhouse from another school over, and potentially having four or five sheep and a couple of goats.
Rowe said the farm would provide a practical ground to put the FFA teachings to work, and could attract and engage more students than the current, horticultural-focused program.
“I’m not asking y’all for any money, I’m more or less just asking for your blessing,” he said.
The board unanimously gave its blessing, and Superintendent Rex Ward said he’d reach out to Ninety Six Town Council to seek a waiver on a city ordinance against livestock within the city limits.
In other news:
The board reviewed a prioritized list of capital improvement projects members want done, including putting air conditioning in the primary school’s kitchen and replacing the school’s roof.
Board members approved a district strategic plan, which had not changed from the previous year.
The board approved hiring five new staff members, including three teachers at the elementary school, two of whom will work in special education. The hiring also included a speech pathologist and a teacher for the primary school.